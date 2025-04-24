EdTech Awards recognize Prodigy Learning for transforming computer science education with its Coding in Minecraft credential program. Celebrating its 15th year, the US-based EdTech Awards are the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech.

Prodigy Learning, the Ireland-headquartered global education technology company, has won the EdTech Awards 2025 Cool Tool Award for Coding, Computer Science and Engineering Solution

Irish Minister for Education, Ms Helen McEntee TD, visiting with students at Rosebank College, Sydney, New South Wales over the St. Patricks Day celebrations who are working on Coding in Minecraft from Prodigy Learning, winner of the Cool Tool Award at the EdTech Awards 2025 for Coding, Computer Science and Engineering Solution.

The US-based EdTech Awards are the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in education technology with outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring edtech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

Prodigy Learning was selected from a global field of innovators as the winner of the EdTech Cool Tool Award in the category of Coding, Computer Science and Engineering Solution for its 'Coding in Minecraft' credential product. This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

Commenting, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, Victor Rivero, who oversees the EdTech Awards Program, said:

"Congratulations to The EdTech Awards 2025 finalists and winners! You are the innovators who see the future not as something to react to, but as something to create. Your work is making education more inclusive, accessible, and effective-breaking barriers, unlocking potential, and preparing learners for a world that is evolving faster than ever."

Commenting on this achievement, Andrew Flood, Chief Executive Officer of Prodigy Learning, said:

"We are proud to win this Cool Tool Award at The EdTech Awards 2025. This Award is a great endorsement from the industry of the work our team is doing transforming computer science education with Coding in Minecraft.

Our team is doing incredible work in partnership with Minecraft Education to empower educators with the tools to prepare their students with the skills they need to thrive in this age of AI. It is a privilege for us all to work with schools and school systems across the United States, Europe and Australia to support their computer science plans and develop the workforce of tomorrow.

Thank you to the EdTech Awards and judges for this prestigious honour and congratulations to all the other winners and finalists in this year's celebration of EdTech."

Coding in Minecraft is a computer science credential program delivered through Minecraft Education within the immersive world of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time. The program engages young learners through game-based learning in an immersive computer science and coding curriculum that rewards their learning with industry recognized credentials. It is an easy to teach solution enabling teachers with little or no computer science experience to deliver a standards-aligned curriculum.

Coding in Minecraft was the first of three learning, assessment and credentialing products released by Prodigy Learning in partnership with Minecraft Education. 'Cyber in Minecraft' (launched in October 2024) focuses on cybersecurity education and 'AI Ready Skills' (launched in January 2025) covers core AI topics. These products are available for licensing through Microsoft and channel resellers worldwide in addition to existing Prodigy Learning channels.

Prodigy Learning

Prodigy Learning is an award-winning global EdTech business, providing innovative online platforms that empower learners to develop and prove their skills. These solutions range from skills assessments in education through to job-ready digital skills credentials.

Minecraft Education

Minecraft Educationis a game-based learning platform that inspires creative, inclusive learning through play. Millions of educators and students in 115 countries use Minecraft Education, building future-ready skills like problem solving, creativity, and critical thinking. The platform offers standards-aligned STEM curricula, professional development, and fun challenges designed for all types of learners, developed with partners like BBC Earth, the Nobel Peace Center, NASA, UNESCO, World Wildlife Federation, and Code.org.

About EdTech Digest and The EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills Workforce sectors. The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology.

Past winners include Adobe, Claned, Soundtrap, Blackboard, Discovery Education, DreamBox, Edthena, Promethean, Scholastic, SMART Technologies, zSpace and more.

