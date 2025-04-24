Anzeige
WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
24.04.25
08:01 Uhr
2,186 Euro
-0,002
-0,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.04.2025 17:24 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 31 March 2025 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested

One

Month

Three

Months

Six

Months

One

Year

Three

Years

Five Years

Net asset value

-4.2

-0.5

2.4

-1.0

10.0

75.6

Share price

-4.8

-0.5

3.1

2.7

6.0

74.3

Russell 1000 Value Index

-5.2

-0.9

4.0

4.9

23.7

103.1

Russell 1000 Value Index (Net 15% WHT Total Return)*

-5.2

-1.0

3.9

4.6

22.5

99.7

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:

214.35p

Net asset value - cum income:

215.32p

Share price:

198.00p

Discount to cum income NAV:

8.0%

Net yield1:

4.0%

Total assets including current year revenue:

£146.1m

Net gearing:

0.1%

Ordinary shares in issue2:

67,847,014

Ongoing charges3:

1.06%

1 Based on three quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 29 May 2024, 1 August 2024 and 13 November 2024 for the year ended 31 October 2024 and one quarterly dividend of 2.00p per share declared on 1 April 2025 for the year ending 31 October 2025 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 March 2025.

² Excluding 27,514,291 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2024.

Sector Analysis

Total Assets (%)

Health Care

18.0

Information Technology

15.6

Financials

15.1

Consumer Discretionary

11.7

Communication Services

10.5

Industrials

6.7

Materials

6.2

Energy

6.2

Utilities

4.7

Consumer Staples

3.0

Real Estate

2.3

Net Current Liabilities

-

-----

100.0

=====

Country Analysis

Total Assets (%)

United States

88.4

United Kingdom

4.8

France

2.7

South Korea

1.7

Canada

0.9

Ireland

0.9

Netherlands

0.6

Net Current Liabilities

-

-----

100.0

=====

#

Top 10 Holdings

Country

% Total Assets

Electronic Arts

United States

4.0

Cardinal Health

United States

3.4

Citigroup

United States

3.3

CVS Health

United States

3.3

Comcast

United States

2.9

Wells Fargo

United States

2.8

Sanofi

France

2.7

Willis Towers Watson

United States

2.6

Dollar Tree

United States

2.3

Crown Castle

United States

2.3

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 March 2025, the Company's NAV decreased by 4.2% and the share price by 4.8% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned -5.2% for the period.

At the sector level, the largest contributor to relative performance stemmed from stock selection in communication services, with investment decisions in entertainment boosting relative performance. Relative performance was also boosted by security selection in real estate, specifically selection decisions in specialized REITs. Another modest contributor during the period at the sector level included selection decisions in information technology.

The largest detractor from relative performance stemmed from stock selection in materials, most notably investment decisions in metals and mining. Selection decisions in energy also detracted from relative performance, with investment decisions in oil, gas and consumable fuels dragging on relative performance. Another modest detractor at the sector level included security selection in health care.

Transactions

During the month, the Company's made no new purchases. The Company exited its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and Sandisk.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the communication services, information technology and consumer discretionary sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, financials and consumer staples sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

24 April 2025

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brai on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.



