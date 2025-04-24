Enphase Energy has posted $356. 1 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, falling short of expectations. The solar microinverter and battery storage provider says it has lowered its margin outlook due to rising tariff pressures. From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy has reported its first-quarter 2025 earnings, narrowly missing Wall Street expectations for revenue. It posted $356. 1 million in revenue for the first quarter, below expectations of $362 million. The microinverter and storage solutions specialist shipped 1. 2 million microinverters and 44. 1 MWh of its IQ Battery residential ...

