24.04.2025
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Midday market update + NYSE President congratulates new SEC Chair Paul Atkins

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) President Lynn Martin congratulates Paul Atkins on being sworn in as the new Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 24th

  • NYSE President Lynn Martin, in a post on LinkedIn, congratulated SEC Chair Atkins after he was sworn in and expressed appreciation for his longstanding views on the markets.
  • Martin emphasized the NYSE's strong belief that "regulatory effectiveness and efficiency are central to the attractiveness of our markets," adding that Chairman Atkins has been making that same argument since 2008.
  • In her post, she wrote that she looks forward to working closely with Atkins and other policymakers in Washington D.C. to "create an environment that ensures our capital markets remain the envy of the world."
  • Stocks are gaining for a third straight session, extending a two-day rally boosted by a tone down in tariff talk and softer stance toward Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

