FedEx Helps the Food Bank of the Rockies Make a Big Impact on Families

Over the past year, FedEx teams in Colorado have built a meaningful relationship with Food Bank of the Rockies. From volunteering at the Denver Distribution Center to donating funds, they've gone all-in to help feed families.

"FedEx is a people-first company - we focus on our customers and our communities more than anything else," shared Kristina Withers, human resources partner for FedEx. "Volunteering with the Food Bank drives home the principles we value most, like committing to do good, and shows our communities we are here to help."

Food Bank of the Rockies is the largest food bank by geographic area, covering all of Wyoming and 32 counties in Colorado with its fleet of delivery trucks and dedicated drivers. In fact, three FedEx managers recently provided logistics expertise to support the Food Bank of the Rockies. They advised on yard and warehouse management, route optimization, wayfinding for deliveries, and an internal package tracking system.

The FedEx Community Engagement Fund has been crucial in supporting these efforts. With a $20,000 grant to the Food Bank, FedEx helped underwrite the cost of distributing over 60,000 nourishing meals to families in need. With Food Bank of the Rockies distributing enough food for 185,000 meals daily, every donation makes a big impact.

Recently, the FedEx Freight Team tackled a different kind of logistical challenge when they volunteered at the Food Bank. While their usual work involves global logistics, here they got to see the direct impact of their efforts as they packed boxes of food destined for local families. Logistics truly play a pivotal role in feeding our neighbors.

In fact, the FedEx Freight Team holds the record at Food Bank of the Rockies: In one volunteer session, they packaged 24,980 pounds of bulk rice into 3,821 bags for families to use. That's like helping deliver 23,376 meals to individuals and families facing food insecurity!

