Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces March 2025 Quarterly Activities Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Jugan Bankable Feasibility Studies advancing on several fronts:
- The independent mineral resource estimate (MRE) is completed.
- Drilling for metallurgical and geotechnical core samples is expedited using two rigs.
- Metallurgical samples were dispatched to third-party labs in Perth (Australia) and Jakarta.
- Geotechnical samples dispatched to Australian third-party laboratories in Newcastle and Perth; and
- Strategic review of emerging and next-generation processing and tailings solutions for possible future adoption.
You can click the link below to read this announcement in full.
https://www.besra.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/March-2025-Quarterly-Activities-Report.pdf
About Besra - www.besra.com
Besra is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.
Australasia
Michael Higginson
Chief Corporate Officer
Email: michael.higginson@besra.com
North America
James Hamilton
Investor Relations Services
Mobile: +1 416 471 4494
Email: jim@besra.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249673
SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.