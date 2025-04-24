Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces March 2025 Quarterly Activities Report.

HIGHLIGHTS

Jugan Bankable Feasibility Studies advancing on several fronts:

The independent mineral resource estimate ( MRE ) is completed.

) is completed. Drilling for metallurgical and geotechnical core samples is expedited using two rigs.

Metallurgical samples were dispatched to third-party labs in Perth (Australia) and Jakarta.

Geotechnical samples dispatched to Australian third-party laboratories in Newcastle and Perth; and

Strategic review of emerging and next-generation processing and tailings solutions for possible future adoption.

https://www.besra.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/March-2025-Quarterly-Activities-Report.pdf

Besra is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.

