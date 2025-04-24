Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025
WKN: A1W6ST | ISIN: BMG067231032
Tradegate
24.04.25
18:40 Uhr
0,470 Euro
-0,442
-48,46 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2025 17:46 Uhr
Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AGAS) ("AGAS" or the "Company") - Notice of Special General Meeting

Reference is made to the press releases issued by the Company on 27 November 2024, in connection with Third Quarter 2024 Earnings, and on 6 December 2024, which stated the intention to wind-up AGAS. In preparation for this, the Company advises that a special general meeting of the Company will be held on 16 May 2025 (the "SGM") for its shareholders to consider and approve the liquidation of the Company and the delisting of the Company's common shares from the Oslo Stock Exchange.

A copy of the Notice of Special General Meeting and associated information can be found on our website at www.avancegas.com and attached to this press release.

24 April 2025

The Board of Directors
Avance Gas Holding Ltd
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • AGAS SGM Notice - 16 May 2025 - Appoint liquidators and delisting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e012fc95-4b19-41de-ab78-7ef0e94677b3)

