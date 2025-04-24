Propio Language Services: Propio Named Fastest Growing Among Top Global Language Providers

Nimdzi validates Propio Language Services' growth by naming it the fastest-growing company among its 2025 Top Language Service Providers

Earlier this year, Propio was recognized by Slator, a leading language industry intelligence provider, as the fifth-largest language service provider in the world. On April 17, 2025, Nimdzi, a leading research and consulting firm, ranked Propio #10 on its 2025 Top 100 list, making it the seventh-largest language service provider in the U.S., and named the company the fastest-growing LSP of the year.

In its annual report, Nimdzi wrote, "Propio Language Services takes the cup for realizing the greatest revenue increase among the 100 largest LSPs this year, leaping from rank #23 in 2023 to #10 in 2024." The report credited Propio's key acquisitions of Akorbi, United Language Group (ULG), and ASL Services as significant drivers of its "astounding 165.6% growth," while also noting the company's organic growth in interpreting.

Propio's growth has been driven by both strategic investments and a focus on improving client experience. As demand grows across a variety of sectors, the company has expanded its interpreter network to more than 20,000 interpreters covering 300+ languages and strengthened its translation capabilities through new technologies gained from its acquisitions of Akorbi and ULG.

While many language service providers struggle to keep pace with evolving expectations, Propio has scaled its operations without compromising quality, strengthening its position as a reliable partner in interpretation and translation.

As Propio looks to the future, continued investments in technology and strategic acquisitions will remain central to its growth. At the same time, the company stays focused on the relationships that drive long-term success. "Growth only matters if it helps us serve our clients better," said Joe Samoszenko, President of Propio Language Services. "We're focused on listening, responding quickly, and improving the way we support every organization that relies on us. That's what drives everything we do."

About Propio

Propio is an industry-leading language solutions partner that combines human expertise with technology to support interpretation, translation, and localization needs across healthcare, education, legal, financial, and other industries.

To support its clients, Propio offers secure, easy-to-use tools like the Propio ONE app for interpretation, WorkforceOS for service coordination in healthcare, and AI translation solutions to increase speed and efficiency. Backed by a network of linguists covering more than 300 languages, Propio now works with more than 12,000 client partners worldwide.

Propio's vision is simple: to make communication easier through the use of technology.

