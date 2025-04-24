Port53 and Hurricane Labs Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform SOC Operations With Cisco XDR and Splunk

Port53, a leading cybersecurity solutions and services provider, and Hurricane Labs, an industry leader in managed Splunk services, have announced a strategic partnership to reimagine the future of Security Operations Centers (SOCs). By leveraging their combined expertise in Cisco Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Splunk, the two companies will provide organizations with a more integrated, efficient, and proactive approach to security operations.

Through this partnership, Port53 will bring its deep expertise in XDR and SOC deployment to Hurricane Labs' Fortune 500 customers, helping them enhance their cybersecurity posture. Vice versa, Hurricane Labs will offer its industry-leading managed Splunk services to Port53's customers looking to enhance their Splunk and XDR SOC solutions. Together, they aim to help businesses nationwide tackle security challenges more effectively.

"This partnership allows us to extend the capabilities of our XDR and SOC solutions by integrating the power of Splunk, ensuring that enterprises can make the most of their security data," said Omar Zarabi, CEO of Port53. "By working with Hurricane Labs, we can deliver an optimized and streamlined SOC experience, helping businesses become more proactive and resilient against cyber threats."

Morgan Mills, CEO of Hurricane Labs, echoed the sentiment: "Organizations are struggling to connect their logs and detection tools into a cohesive solution. Together with Port53, we bring clarity to the connection between Splunk and Cisco technology. Our customers get the best of both worlds - combining Port53's Cisco XDR expertise with Hurricane Labs' elite Splunk managed services to help customers close visibility gaps, respond faster and maximize their investment in Splunk and Cisco."

A key focus of this partnership is ensuring a seamless connection between Splunk and Cisco's XDR solutions. Port53 and Hurricane Labs are working closely to improve integration between these technologies, enabling customers to unlock the full potential of their security tools.

Additionally, the partnership sets a clear go-to-market strategy. While Port53 leads the way in bridging Cisco Security and Splunk, Hurricane Labs continues to strengthen its managed Splunk services with XDR. The joint approach focuses on helping organizations modernize their SOC operations, addressing security gaps, and improving threat detection and response efficiency.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, Port53 and Hurricane Labs are committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive the future of SOC operations. Combining Cisco XDR and Splunk's data-driven security insights empowers organizations to stay ahead of threats and build more resilient security postures.

