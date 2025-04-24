OrderPort LLC: OrderPort Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Wine industry technology veteran, Jim Agger, joins OrderPort to lead growth

OrderPort, a leading provider of software dedicated to the needs of wineries and beverage alcohol producers, today announced it has appointed Jim Agger as Chief Executive Officer. Jim joins OrderPort after developing 15 years of wine industry technology experience across software, eCommerce, logistics, and compliance.

Jim Agger is a highly accomplished industry veteran who will lead OrderPort's next chapter of growth. Over the last dozen years, Jim has served in roles of escalating responsibility at WineDirect, where he most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer and was responsible for the SaaS platform and eCommerce business unit. He also has experience scaling a compliance technology platform at ShipCompliant, where he was the Sales and Business Development Manager. His industry experience started at FedEx Services where he was a Senior Account Executive responsible for the wine vertical.

The appointment follows a recent strategic investment in OrderPort by Performant Capital aimed at accelerating the company's growth. "We are excited to welcome wine industry veteran Jim Agger to the OrderPort team," said Chris McLaughlin, Partner at Performant Capital. "Jim's expertise scaling businesses, driving innovation, and leading high-performing teams makes him the ideal leader for OrderPort."

"I am excited to join OrderPort at a pivotal time for the wine industry," stated Jim Agger. "OrderPort has built a robust, all-in-one technology platform that is critical to the success of our winery and beverage alcohol producer clients. I have a deep respect for the foundation built by the founding team and look forward to working closely with them and the Performant Capital team. My focus will be on leveraging OrderPort's leading platform to deliver continued innovation to assist our clients in the evolving direct to consumer landscape," added Jim Agger.

