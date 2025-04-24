Nextaff Group, LLC: NEXTAFF's Xtra Mile Zebra Run Helps Push MSD Foundation Past $106K Fundraising Milestone

Community-run event in Overland Park helps power national fundraising milestone for the Cure MSD Foundation, uniting sponsors, families, and volunteers through NEXTAFF's Xtra Mile initiative.

The power of people coming together was on full display at the recent Xtra Mile Zebra Run, hosted by NEXTAFF as part of its Xtra Mile Community Outreach initiative. With stripes, smiles, and spirited strides, the event played a meaningful role in helping the Cure MSD Foundation raise over $106,000 nationwide-a vital contribution toward supporting children and families affected by Multiple Sulfatase Deficiency (MSD), a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder.

Xtra Mile Zebra Run

Highlighting participants of the Overland Park Zebra Run, raising awareness about rare diseases and supporting the search to cure MSD.

Held in Overland Park, Kansas, NEXTAFF's pop-up run brought together team members, families, community supporters, and sponsors for a one-mile loop filled with purpose and positivity. Participants arrived ready to walk, run, and rally around a cause that touches lives in profound ways.

For many, the event was more than just a run-it was a reminder of how small actions, taken together, can create big waves. Brett Allen Haas, a recruiter at NEXTAFF of Johnson County, said the experience left a strong impression: "I showed up, was greeted with a smile, and felt very welcome. The whole event was very well organized, and the weather was great." He added that the food truck was a highlight-"highly recommend the chicken and biscuits with hot honey"-but what stood out most was the cause. "Everyone was so kind, and I'd do it again in a heartbeat."

The event also struck a deep emotional chord with sponsors. Chris Scott from Corporate Copy Print reflected on the day, noting how watching his own children play near the track brought the cause into sharp focus. "Everything we do here on the track-as well as in our daily lives-is for them," he said. "To ensure they have a bright, happy, and fulfilling future full of prosperity and health." For Scott, the event was a powerful reminder of why giving back matters: "If our run and donations can help these kids have the chance at a better life, then I am more than happy and willing to do my part."

NEXTAFF's own Brandy Brockus, Franchise Support Manager and Head of the Xtra Mile Committee, emphasized the deeper impact behind the event. "At NEXTAFF, we talk a lot about making an impact, and the Zebra Run proved what's possible when people come together for something bigger than themselves," she said. "Whether they ran, donated, volunteered, or simply showed up, everyone played a role in something powerful. And it's only the beginning-we're committed to continuing this ripple effect until every family facing MSD has the support, visibility, and hope they deserve."

NEXTAFF also extended heartfelt appreciation to all sponsors-including Corporate Copy Print, Sense, Starbucks, AIM, Bee Rays food truck, and Fully Promoted-whose support helped bring the Zebra Run to life. Their generosity and belief in the mission helped elevate the event from a community run to a true movement of hope and awareness.

"The remarkable success of our Xtra Mile Zebra Run demonstrates what happens when community, compassion, and commitment converge around a worthy cause," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of Nextaff. "I extend my deepest gratitude to our sponsors, coordinators, and every participant who helped us exceed expectations and push the Cure MSD Foundation past the $106,000 milestone. Our purpose is to 'create a ripple effect… by enriching the people and communities we serve,' and I feel we've accomplished that today" said Daniel.

The Zebra Run is just one of many efforts under the Xtra Mile Community Outreach banner-an initiative NEXTAFF launched in 2025 to expand its impact beyond monetary donations by focusing on real, hands-on involvement in the communities it serves.

Photos and highlights from the event have already been shared on NEXTAFF's Facebook page , capturing the energy, emotion, and community spirit of the day.

For more information on how to support MSD research or get involved, visit www.curemsd.org .

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen, and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners to find quality employees.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/ . Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/ .

