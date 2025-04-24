Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

The combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) is convened on 14 May 2025 at 10:00 a.m (CET) at "Chateauform' Le 28 George V", 28, avenue George-V, 75008 Paris, France.

The notice of meeting and the convening notice (which include the agenda of the meeting and the draft resolutions) were published in the French BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) dated respectively April 23, 2025 and March 14, 2025.

In accordance with Articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, the documents that must be made available to shareholders in connection with General Meetings are available at Getlink's registered office.

Shareholders are invited to regularly check the 2025 General Meeting page on the Company's website where the documents and information relating to the meeting referred to in article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the at the following address: https://www.getlinkgroup.com/en/shareholders-investors/2025-general-meeting/

