Datometry Inc: Datometry Introduces Fixed-fee Migration Offer for Legacy Data Warehouses

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the world leader in database system virtualization, today announced a new fixed-fee migration offer for customers of legacy data warehouse systems. Under this groundbreaking offer, enterprises can move to cloud data warehouses, including Databricks, Microsoft Fabric, or Google BigQuery, for the same cost as a single year of their legacy system subscription.

For decades, enterprises have found themselves locked into legacy systems, burdened by complex architectures and rising operational costs. Traditional migrations, typically driven by system integrators using legacy code conversion tools, are slow, expensive, and risky-often costing four to ten times the annual fees enterprises already pay for their current data warehouse. These barriers prevent organizations from harnessing the full potential of their data, especially in the age of AI and real-time analytics.

Datometry's technology eliminates these challenges with a zero-business-disruption approach. By virtualizing the database system layer, Datometry enables applications to run natively on modern cloud data warehouses without code rewrites or lengthy reengineering projects. This gives enterprises the power to migrate quickly, safely, and with confidence-while preserving their existing investments in business logic, applications, and analytics workflows.

"With this offer, we're changing the economics of enterprise data," said Mike Waas, CEO of Datometry. "With our technology, we have already helped leading enterprises across industry sectors and geographies overcome vendor lock-in. This new offer empowers organizations to move forward with confidence and a clear ROI."

The demand for database modernization is at an all-time high. Industry analysts project the enterprise database migration market will exceed $10 billion in the coming years. For many cloud data warehouse vendors, the high cost of migration has been a critical barrier to adoption-while incumbents use that same barrier as a defensive moat.

Datometry's new offer directly addresses this market dynamic, making enterprise migration to the cloud not only viable but financially attractive.

This offer is available immediately to customers in the U.S. and Europe. Terms and conditions apply.

About Datometry

Datometry is the global leader in database system virtualization. Leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide realize significant cost savings and consistently outpace their competition by using Datometry during this critical period of transformation to cloud-native data management.

