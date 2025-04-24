Danone: 2025 Danone Shareholders' Meeting: approval of all resolutions

Press Release - Paris, April 24, 2025, at 5:35 PM CEST

2025 Danone Shareholders' Meeting: approval of all resolutions

Danone's Shareholders' Meeting was held today, chaired by Gilles Schnepp, Chairman of the Board of Directors. 72.66% of Danone's total outstanding share capital was present or represented in this Shareholders' Meeting.

Danone's shareholders approved all the resolutions put to the vote, including the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 fiscal year, the renewal of the existing financial authorizations, and the distribution of a dividend of €2.15 per share in cash, up +2.4% compared to last year. The ex-dividend date (or ex-date) is set on May 5, 2025, and the dividend will be payable on May 7, 2025.

In addition, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposed renewals of terms of office of Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer, as well as Patrice Louvet, Géraldine Picaud and Susan Roberts, independent Directors.

This Shareholders' Meeting was the opportunity to present Danone's strategy, its development perspectives and the 2024 fiscal year's highlights, including the commitments and priorities implemented as part of its sustainability journey.

The presentations made during the Shareholders' Meeting and the answers to all written questions sent by shareholders are available on Danone's corporate website (www.danone.com). The detailed voting results per resolution and the video webcast of the Shareholders' Meeting will be available on the website on April 25, 2025 at the latest.

Continuation of the global Employee Share Subscription Plan: in parallel with the French employee shareholding plan implemented again this year, the Board of Directors decided to continue in 2025 its capital increase program reserved to employees working for Danone foreign subsidiaries or in a situation of international mobility within the Group, launched in 2019. Under this program, eligible employees of Danone foreign entities were able to subscribe to new shares with a 30% discount of the reference price. The subscription period took place in March 2025. The capital increase reserved for international employees was opened to around 85% of Danone employees worldwide, working in 48 different countries. The new shares will be listed under the same code as the existing Danone shares (ISIN code: FR0000120644) and will be fungible with those shares from their admission to trading.