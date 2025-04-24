Tagg-N-Go Car Wash: Tagg-N-Go Acquires Rubber Ducky and Snake River Locations in Southeast Idaho

Tagg-N-Go Car Wash, a locally owned and operated leader in express car wash services, today announced the official acquisition of Rubber Ducky Car Wash and Snake River Car Wash, adding seven new sites across Southeast Idaho - from Pocatello to Idaho Falls.

These newly acquired locations will now operate under the Tagg-N-Go brand, bringing enhanced wash experiences, upgraded equipment, and convenient, quality service to thousands of new customers.

"This acquisition marks an exciting milestone as we grow our footprint further into Idaho," said Quinn Allgood, Co-Founder of Tagg-N-Go. "We're honored to serve these new communities and deliver the same people-first experience our guests have come to love."

This brings the total up to 10 locations in Southeast Idaho that Unlimited Pass holders can now wash their vehicles at. To celebrate the transition, Tagg-N-Go will offer free car washes for a limited time at participating Idaho locations after their respective remodels.

In the coming weeks, Tagg-N-Go will begin upgrading the new locations. Here's what customers can expect:

Upgraded Equipment & Experience - New vacuums, enhanced wash technology, and a smoother guest experience.

Temporary Closures - Select locations will close briefly for remodeling and improvements.

Expanded Access - Unlimited passholders can now wash at 10 locations in Idaho, plus all Tagg-N-Go sites in Utah and Nevada.

Tagg-N-Go invites all former Rubber Ducky and Snake River customers - as well as new guests - to explore the sites when they are updated, and experience their approach to convenient, friendly, and reliable service.

About Tagg-N-Go Car Wash

Founded in 2016 by Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkin in St. George, Utah, Tagg-N-Go Car Wash has grown to serve communities across Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. The brand is also proud to partner with the Utah Jazz and operate the only fully indoor car wash facility in the Western United States.

