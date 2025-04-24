Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt knallt's an der Börse! Diese Aktie hat das Zeug zum Überflieger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.04.2025 18:50 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tagg-N-Go Car Wash: Tagg-N-Go Acquires Rubber Ducky and Snake River Locations in Southeast Idaho

Finanznachrichten News

IDAHO FALLS, ID / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2025 / Tagg-N-Go Car Wash, a locally owned and operated leader in express car wash services, today announced the official acquisition of Rubber Ducky Car Wash and Snake River Car Wash, adding seven new sites across Southeast Idaho - from Pocatello to Idaho Falls.

These newly acquired locations will now operate under the Tagg-N-Go brand, bringing enhanced wash experiences, upgraded equipment, and convenient, quality service to thousands of new customers.

"This acquisition marks an exciting milestone as we grow our footprint further into Idaho," said Quinn Allgood, Co-Founder of Tagg-N-Go. "We're honored to serve these new communities and deliver the same people-first experience our guests have come to love."

This brings the total up to 10 locations in Southeast Idaho that Unlimited Pass holders can now wash their vehicles at. To celebrate the transition, Tagg-N-Go will offer free car washes for a limited time at participating Idaho locations after their respective remodels.

In the coming weeks, Tagg-N-Go will begin upgrading the new locations. Here's what customers can expect:

  • Upgraded Equipment & Experience - New vacuums, enhanced wash technology, and a smoother guest experience.

  • Temporary Closures - Select locations will close briefly for remodeling and improvements.

  • Expanded Access - Unlimited passholders can now wash at 10 locations in Idaho, plus all Tagg-N-Go sites in Utah and Nevada.

Tagg-N-Go invites all former Rubber Ducky and Snake River customers - as well as new guests - to explore the sites when they are updated, and experience their approach to convenient, friendly, and reliable service.

About Tagg-N-Go Car Wash

Founded in 2016 by Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkin in St. George, Utah, Tagg-N-Go Car Wash has grown to serve communities across Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. The brand is also proud to partner with the Utah Jazz and operate the only fully indoor car wash facility in the Western United States.

Learn More

Website: https://taggngo.com
Locations: https://taggngo.com/idaho-locations
Facebook: https://facebook.com/taggngo

Contact:
Mitch Kunzler
Senior Director of Marketing
Tagg-N-Go Car Wash
(435) 628-2256
marketing@taggngo.com

SOURCE: Tagg-N-Go Car Wash



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.