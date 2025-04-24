IPRoyal Wins Gold Stevie Award in 2025 American Business Awards

IPRoyal , a leading provider of residential proxies and other IP address solutions, has been named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year (Up to 100 Employees) category at the 23rd annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. This year, more than 3,600 nominations were submitted for consideration across a wide range of industries and categories.

Judges highlighted IPRoyal's impressive growth and differentiated strategy. As one said, "IPRoyal entered a saturated proxy market dominated by industry veterans but identified unmet needs that fueled its rapid growth. Recognizing challenges faced by businesses of all sizes, it developed educational resources and user-friendly solutions to simplify proxy integration."

Since its founding in 2021, IPRoyal has challenged an industry dominated by legacy players by addressing two key gaps: a lack of educational resources and limited customer-centric solutions. In 2024 alone, IPRoyal released over 50 educational videos and more than 100 in-depth articles, equipping users with accurate, well-tested insights to navigate the proxy space.

The judge continued, "Known for transparency, reliability, and exceptional customer service, IPRoyal serves diverse clients with customizable pricing. While many competitors struggle with ethical standards and rigid models, IPRoyal stands out for its innovative approach, earning recognition from leading industry platforms."

"This award is a meaningful validation of everything our team has accomplished over the past year," said Mindaugas Caplinskas, Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor at IPRoyal. "By staying focused on building a strong team, listening to our customers, and creating ethical, customer-centric solutions, we've created real momentum - and we are just getting started."

IPRoyal is a global provider of residential, mobile, ISP, and data center proxies, committed to enabling a more open and connected internet. With a robust network spanning over 34 million IP addresses across 195 countries, IPRoyal delivers reliable, high-quality proxy solutions for online privacy, web scraping, social media management, and unrestricted internet access. Committed to ethical practices and compliance, IPRoyal prioritizes advanced data protection and operational efficiency to ensure security and reliability for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises. Dedicated to superior customer service, the company has been consistently recognized by G2, Crozdesk, and SourceForge. For more information, visit IPRoyal.com .

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

