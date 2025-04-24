World Host Group Acquires FastComet, Furthering Mission to Build the World's Most Trusted Hosting Platform

LONDON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Host Group, a leading global web hosting platform with a growing portfolio of over 30 brands, is pleased to announce its acquisition of FastComet, a global hosting provider with a strong reputation for developer-friendly features, performance-first infrastructure, and exceptional customer care.

Founded by Georgi Yanev in 2013, today FastComet provides hosting services to 32,000 customers, primarily developers and small businesses, across 100 countries. With a global footprint that includes 2,500+ servers, approximately 135,000 hosted websites, FastComet brings both scale and specialization to the World Host Group portfolio. Partnering with FastComet will enable World Host Group to augment its key technology and talent, for the benefit of its customers. FastComet will continue to operate under its trusted brand while gaining access to World Host Group's shared infrastructure, expanded global reach, and product innovation roadmap.

"This acquisition continues World Host Group's commitment to redefining hosting through trust, innovation, and service excellence, and I'm super excited to welcome the FastComet team and brand to World Host Group. I've been very impressed with Georgi and everyone we've dealt with over the last few months and looking forward to what we can do together," said Seb de Lemos, CEO of World Host Group.

"FastComet have brilliantly optimised hosting, with some top quality internal tooling such as Observer, which we'll be able to roll out throughout WHG," said de Lemos. "We've got deep roots in Bulgaria, and we'll be combining the FastComet teams with our wider teams in Plovdiv and Sofia."

"FastComet has always been about empowering people to build their online presence with speed, simplicity, and reliability. From day one, we've believed that great service means more than uptime - it's about showing up as real people and solving technical problems in ways that make sense, even for those who aren't technical," says Georgi Yanov, CEO of FastComet. "In WHG, we've found a partner who shares these values, making this the natural next step in our mission - to scale what we do best while remaining grounded in the principles our customers trust."

What This Means for FastComet Customers

Customers of FastComet will benefit from significant near-term and long-term enhancements, including:

Global Infrastructure Access: Integration into WHG's 13+ world-class data centers, boosting performance and reach.

Support Investment: Expansion of FastComet's signature 24/7 support with new trust and security teams across key regions.

Developer & Agency Tools: Rollout of next-gen agency collaboration tools, bulk management systems, and more streamlined user experiences.

Sustainable Innovation: Fast-tracked infrastructure modernization and commitment to long-term product investments.

Building the Future of Hosting - Together

World Host Group's "buy and build" philosophy centers around empowering great teams to keep doing what they do best-while accelerating their growth with shared technology, investment, and community.

"We don't just acquire brands-we partner with people who care deeply about their customers and have built something special," said de Lemos. "FastComet fits this vision perfectly."

As part of the roadmap, WHG is investing in new user experiences across its brands-including a reimagined control panel, set to launch in April 2025, which will reshape how developers and business owners interact with their hosting environments.

About World Host Group

Led by experienced hosting entrepreneurs, World Host Group is a global hosting platform that manages a network of trusted brands, serving more than 700,000 customers worldwide. Its mission: build the world's most trusted hosting group by combining performance, transparency, and transformative product experiences.

Learn more at worldhost.group.

About FastComet

Launched in 2013, FastComet is a global web hosting company known for its developer-first approach, exceptional customer support, and high-performance technology. With 85+ employees, customers in over 100 countries, and a dedication to excellence, FastComet has built a loyal following among businesses and agencies alike.

Learn more at fastcomet.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/world-host-group-acquires-fastcomet-furthering-mission-to-build-the-worlds-most-trusted-hosting-platform-302437644.html