24.04.2025
Earth Day 2025: Supply Chains Hold the Key to a Sustainable Future

By Richard Howells, Brand Contributor for SAP BRANDVOICE, Paid Program

Previously published by Forbes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2025 / As we observe Earth Day 2025, the world stands at a critical juncture. This year's theme, "Our Power, Our Planet," is not just a slogan-it is a direct challenge to every leader, especially those at the helm of global supply chains, to harness the transformative potential of renewable energy and sustainable practices.

For supply chain executives, the message is clear: the path to a more sustainable planet runs directly through your operations, decisions, and influence.

Continue reading here

By integrating sustainability into every decision-from sourcing to delivery-businesses can reduce their environmental footprint, build resilience, and secure a competitive edge in a rapidly changing world. GETTY. Image courtesy of Forbes

