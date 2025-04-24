Earth Day 2025: Supply Chains Hold the Key to a Sustainable Future

By Richard Howells, Brand Contributor for SAP BRANDVOICE, Paid Program
Previously published by Forbes
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2025 / As we observe Earth Day 2025, the world stands at a critical juncture. This year's theme, "Our Power, Our Planet," is not just a slogan-it is a direct challenge to every leader, especially those at the helm of global supply chains, to harness the transformative potential of renewable energy and sustainable practices.
For supply chain executives, the message is clear: the path to a more sustainable planet runs directly through your operations, decisions, and influence.
Continue reading here
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: SAP
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire