New to The Street's Client Interlink Labs Unveils Its Real Human Network in the Age of AI with a Strategy for Entering the US Capital Market

InterLink Labs ("InterLink" or the Company"), a leading developer of multiverse Web3 platform that fosters a self-owned network of real individuals, utilizing smartphones to authenticate users and eliminate bots and fraudulent accounts without relying on centralized devices, today announced its corporate update in preparation of its pre-IPO plan for entry to the US Capital Market in partnership with a selected investment bank and the US media leader New to the Street to amplify InterLink Network's brand presence through national TV, iconic outdoor billboards, and earned media exposure aiming to showcase its Web3-based Real Human Network authenticated by AI-driven facial recognition technology platform across the U.S. and global markets.

Web3 and cryptocurrency have witnessed remarkable growth worldwide, with billions of eWallet addresses emerging, marking the beginning of a new digital era. However, reminiscent of the Internet's nascent phases, this rapid development has brought about disorder with bots, fraudulent accounts, and identity theft now permeate the ecosystem, undermining value and trust today. As this landscape evolves, it is evident that genuine users must be at the core of decentralized systems. Identity cannot be a secondary consideration, and decentralization must not compromise integrity.

Our InterLink Network aims to welcome 1 billion individuals, establishing the largest human network and achieving unparalleled adoption of a blockchain ecosystem by real users. Operating within the decentralized realm, we prioritize humanity in our approach as we navigate the Age of AI. Our goal is to create an inclusive blockchain network that makes cryptocurrencies accessible to all. Our US headquarters are located in California, USA, complemented by operating offices in Asia.

InterLink has recently executed its product expansion objectives for the upcoming months. We remain dedicated to creating an ecosystem that places humans at the forefront of our initiatives. Our efforts continue to focus on advancing critical technologies, including encrypted biometric data, decentralized storage, and zero-knowledge proofs. Concurrently, we are developing a comprehensive Proof of Personhood mechanism for the InterLink Chain to be released in the third quarter of this year.

From a product standpoint, the InterLink App is set to unveil new features shortly; these include an integrated crypto wallet, social networking functionalities, and the capability to incorporate credentials such as passports, driver's licenses, and visa cards, all aimed at enhancing community ties and broadening real-world applications. InterLink Labs provides a range of Web3-based core products designed to enrich its extensive ecosystem. Our goal is to achieve widespread adoption, powered by a multitude of proprietary technologies developed by our seasoned AI and Web3 developers, alongside the creative expertise of our internal talent pool.

InterLink ID - Your Gateway to Trusted and Seamless Verification

Your Unique ID issued by InterLink enables anonymous proof of uniqueness and humanness with privacy-preserving cryptography. InterLink ID uses advanced AI-powered Facial ID technology, trained on NVIDIA H100 servers and certified to the reputable US government agency National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards. With InterLinkID as a unique proof of personhood verification, a registered user with InterLink ID can access to our InterLink Ecosystem to get seamless entry to mini-apps and integrated applications with decentralized biometric security and advanced anti-spoofing and deepfake protection, AI-empowered fraud detection using one ID for all platforms.

InterLink App - Your Gateway to a Secure and Trusted Human Network

By simplifying connections between your account and multiple apps and platforms, InterLink App is your trusted gateway to decentralized experiences. With InterLink App, our user can effortlessly claim and manage their earned tokens and rewards, explore our Mini App Marketplace of integrated Web3 apps and services, discover and invest in promising blockchain projects from ground up, as well as being able to securely store, manage, and transact their digital assets with ease. InterLink App provides seamless Human Network access and explores all of the above in our Super App while accessing UBI (Universal Basic Income) opportunities and increasing Trust Score through engagement and verification to earn more tokens and benefits within our Trusted Human Network.

InterLink SDK - Your Gateway to Simplify Software Development with Seamless Integration

Our InterLink SDK (Software Development Kit) empowers global developers with Low Code solutions, fueled by InterLink SSO (Single Sign-On Toolkit) that provides developers with a powerful tool to integrate InterLink ID for secure and seamless authentication across platforms and applications. For Portal Developer Connection to Game Developers, AI Agent and Marketplace, we also offer InterLink MDK (Mini-App Development Kit) that enables mini-apps to seamlessly integrate with essential features including Authentication, Notifications, Data Analytics, Payment, Token Distribution, Real-Time Messaging, User Management, and Onchain Transactions. Our InterLink SDK ensures easy integration, bot-blocking verification and authentication with seamless Mini-App features for rapid integration with advanced security, cross-platform support, customizable options, and scalable solutions.

InterLink Chain - the World's Most Human Blockchain Network

InterLink Chain is a human-centric decentralized blockchain network that anchors identity, reputation, and economic coordination. It is a revolutionary blockchain network built for humans, powered by decentralized identity verification and Sybil resistance. With InterLink Chain, our mission is to create the world's most secure and human-centric blockchain ecosystem. We aim to provide a decentralized trustworthy platform where humans come first. The core features of InterLink Chain include Proof of Personhood, Sybil Resistance, Human Node and Mini-App Foundation.

Vince Caruso, our Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) will plan to lead the effort of fund raising for InterLink Labs starting next month, leveraging his decades of media expertise to showcase the Companys integrated revenue strategy as InterLink Network of verified users with InterLink IDs is anticipating reaching a million mark soon. Currently, the Company is collecting over ten thousand new registered users daily for our Real Human Network.

"At New to The Street, we're proud to align with visionary platforms like InterLink Labs that don't just talk about the future - they're building it. In an age where bots drown out authenticity and decentralization often lacks trust, InterLink is restoring what matters most: real human connection. Through national television, iconic billboards, and our massive digital reach, we will amplify the InterLink message across the U.S. and global markets. This isn't just a Web3 movement - it's a human one, and we're honored to drive that story to the world."

- Vince Caruso, Chief Marketing Officer, InterLink Labs; Founder, New to The Street

We are excited to announce that we are preparing to launch our SDK and create a dedicated space for developers. This initiative will globally enable developers to easily build and deploy mini apps on the InterLink Network. Our focus includes a variety of categories such as AI, Gaming, Finance, and Social, each aimed at enriching our ecosystem's diversity and engagement. This approach not only enhances the user experience but also adds significant utility for our InterLink Token ($ITLG). Our vision is to transform InterLink into a multiverse platform where developers around the world can innovate freely while our users can discover a broad array of practical applications, stated KV, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of InterLink Labs.

We have established a partnership with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to elevate InterLink's facial verification capabilities to the highest security standards. Our collaboration also includes leading firms such as Meituan ($138B), Samsung ($392B), Toshiba, Canon, and Kakao.

Additionally, late last year, InterLink Labs was featured in an exclusive interview at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) trading floor to highlight our InterLink ID technology. To date, our esteemed identity verification technology has authenticated over 30 million users across premier financial institutions and telecom companies in Asia. In merely 4 weeks post-launch of our InterLink Network App on Android and iOS platforms, InterLink Labs has successfully onboarded about 400,000 authentic human users with InterLink IDs, positioning us as the fastest-growing project in Asia based on user acquisition.

In the immediate future, our primary focus is to expand the number of Human Nodes, aiming for a minimum of 10 million verified users with InterLink IDs by the end of this year. We have developed an extensive user growth strategy for the near term, which includes multiple platforms for sustainable revenue model once we achieve a minimum of 1 million users holding InterLink IDs. To facilitate an explosive growth of InterLink ID users, we are proactively entering high-potential markets including the U.S., China, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Canada, and Vietnam, along with plans to establish local offices in these areas. We firmly believe that a strong community serves as the backbone of our InterLink Network. Therefore, 50% of our tokenomics is allocated to community rewards, particularly benefiting early contributors.

Downloadable on Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.ai.interlinklabs.interlinkId&pli=1

Downloadable on Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/interlink-network/id6737988220

An extension of our company's social presence can be found in this link: https://allmylinks.com/interlink

About InterLink Labs Inc.

InterLink Labs is a leading developer of multiverse Web3 platform that fosters a self-owned, authentic human network by verifying individuals with proprietary anti-deepfake facial recognition technology through smartphones to authenticate users and eliminate bots and fraudulent accounts without relying on centralized devices. Our goal is to establish the world's largest Human Network, serving as a decentralized identity layer where each participant is validated as a distinct individual via personhood. By integrating real people into blockchain technology, InterLink Labs guarantees that Web3 not only stays decentralized but also upholds fairness, security, and genuine human connection. For more Information, please visit https://interlinklabs.ai/

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier media production and distribution powerhouse, renowned for its multi-platform approach to sponsored programming on Fox Business, Bloomberg as sponsored programming , and earned media, as well as high-impact outdoor billboard advertising. For over 16 years, New to The Street has propelled brands to new heights on major networks, while showcasing client messages across high-visibility outdoor billboards in strategic locations. With a rapidly expanding digital reach, including over 2.5 million YouTube subscribers, New to The Street's signature Opportunities to Consider platform seamlessly integrates television, digital, and outdoor channels to deliver unmatched brand visibility and audience engagement. For more information, please visit: https://www.newtothestreet.com/

