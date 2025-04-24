BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 April 2025, has been set at 1.330539, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.171241 pence per share (USD dividend 5.55 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 15 May 2025 (to shareholders on the register on 11 April 2025).

Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Tel: 0203 649 3432

24 April 2025