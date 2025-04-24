Funky Chef: Empowering Female Chefs, One Headshot at a Time

Most women in culinary don't have a great headshot. But they should. A powerful photo can change everything. Confidence. Credibility. Opportunity.

And That's why Funky Chef , the first brand to create chef's jackets designed exclusively for women, is hosting a special event in Charleston on May 19th. Called "Our Table: Empowering Female Chefs x Charleston," the event offers a space for 30+ female chefs to gather, connect, and receive professional headshots - captured by acclaimed photographer Kate Blohm.

Chef Tina McCard

Photo by Paul Cheney

This is Funky Chef's second event following a successful debut in Tortola, BVI, which brought together female yacht chefs for an afternoon of storytelling, photography, and mutual support. The vibe? Creative, candid, community-driven - and a far cry from the traditional, male-dominated culinary spaces many women are used to.

The Founder's Story: From a Leopard Print Jacket to a Movement

Funky Chef was founded by Hannah, a full-time yacht chef since 2015, who got tired of wearing jackets that never fit her pear-shaped body. "I used to have them tailored just to feel comfortable in my own uniform," she shares. "One day, I bought leopard print fabric and had a seamstress make me a jacket. That's how Funky Chef started."

What began as a personal solution quickly turned into a brand - and a mission. Funky Chef now designs fitted, thoughtfully crafted chef's jackets that celebrate both the bodies and artistry of women in culinary. "We're intentional with every design. These aren't just uniforms-they're a form of self-expression. As chefs, we're artists. Why shouldn't our uniforms reflect that?"

Despite juggling the demands of her full-time yacht role, Hannah now runs Funky Chef alongside her work at sea. "It's challenging, but so rewarding," she says. "This brand was born out of necessity, but it's grown into something so much more. It's about visibility, respect, and confidence."

Why Charleston? A Serendipitous Spark

The Charleston gathering came to life after Hannah was tagged in a set of stunning headshots (Courtesy of Paul Cheney) taken of local Charleston chef Tina McCard (Featured)-wearing a Funky Chef Santorini jacket, no less. "I remember thinking, 'Why don't I have any good headshots?'" Hannah recalls. "Tina said we should collaborate on an event in Charleston. The energy was there immediately. And here we are."

Held at Chef's Collective, a dynamic culinary space hosted by chefs and co-owners Katie Williams and Andrea Pharis, the Charleston event brings together local female chefs from all culinary corners - restaurants, bakeries, pop-ups, and beyond. The goal? Give these professionals visibility, confidence, and the connections that help build careers.

Each attending chef will receive:

A discounted Funky Chef jacket (required to attend)

Professional headshots taken by Kate Blohm

An afternoon of community, creativity, and networking

Proceeds from jacket sales go directly toward supporting this event and future gatherings. Funky Chef is committed to making these experiences sustainable, accessible, and impactful for women in culinary everywhere.

A Call to Local Media: Help Spotlight Charleston's Female Culinary Talent

Funky Chef is inviting Charleston's media outlets to join this movement by highlighting the incredible women who are shaping the city's food scene-women who have too often been overlooked, underestimated, and excluded from the narrative. "This is more than just a photoshoot," says Hannah. "It's a movement to reclaim space and shift the narrative, and we want to help make that happen."

Whether through a feature, a camera crew, or simply attending the event, local media presence will help ensure these stories - and these chefs - get the recognition they deserve.

Event Details:

Our Table: Empowering Female Chefs x Charleston

Chef's Collective, Charleston

Monday, May 19, 2025

To attend, chefs must purchase a discounted Funky Chef jacket

RSVP by April 30 via Instagram DM @funkychefco

Contact Information

Hannah Staddon

Founder & CEO

pr@funkychef.co

9547023665





