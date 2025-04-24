Sales and Marketing Rights of Gleolan Return to NX Development Corp.

Today, NX Development Corp ("NXDC"), a Lexington, KY based life sciences company, announced the return of the sales and marketing rights for Gleolan® (aminolevulinic acid HCl) from Medexus Pharmaceuticals. As the company that first launched the product in 2017, NXDC has held the marketing authorization for Gleolan for the past 7 years. Moving forward, they are now also responsible for selling and marketing the product under the NXDC brand.

"We are very happy to share this announcement with you on behalf of the NXDC family," says Salvatore DeSena, MD, CEO of NX Development Corp. "No one understands our product better than we do, and we're excited to reconnect with our customers and collaborate with them throughout this transition in the coming months."

Gleolan is an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma (suspected World Health Organization Grades III or IV on preoperative imaging) as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery. Since its introduction, Gleolan has gained widespread adoption, with more than 1100 surgeons leveraging its benefits in over 400 centers in the United States. Over 120,000 patients across over 50 countries have benefited from its use worldwide.

Prior to the return of commercial product, NXDC had been focused on the clinical development of aminolevulinic acid HCl and expansion into additional indications.

"Returning the commercialization right in the US market for Gleolan back to NXDC is of great importance for the whole group," added Dr. Ulrich Kosciessa, Chairman of the Board of NXDC and CEO of photonamic GmbH & Co KG., parent company to NXDC. "With this, we will strengthen our position in the neurosurgical field while opening opportunities to further grow our company. We thank Medexus for the collaboration over the past 3 years and wish them all the best with their future endeavors."

NXDC plans to relaunch Gleolan under its own brand in conjunction with the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) event taking place in Boston, MA April 25-28, 2025.

About NX Development Corp. (NXDC) NXDC is a privately held life science company dedicated to the commercialization of Gleolan in the U.S. The company was acquired in 2018 by photonamic (PHN) GmbH & Co. KG. (Pinneberg, Germany). PHN is wholly owned by SBI ALApharma (Hong Kong) a subsidiary of SBI Holdings, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

About Gleolan® (aminolevulinic acid HCl) Gleolan is an FDA-approved optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma [suspected World Health Organization (WHO) Grades III or IV on preoperative imaging] as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery. Gleolan helps neurosurgeons see malignant tissue in real time during surgery and is provided orally 20mg/kg, 2-4 hours prior to glioma surgery. During operation, the surgeon utilizes a modified surgical microscope with a specific blue light filter for the visualization of red-violet fluorescence.

