Donnerstag, 24.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt knallt's an der Börse! Diese Aktie hat das Zeug zum Überflieger!
24.04.2025 20:26 Uhr
Barclays Arena Employees Go Green for International Earth Day

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2025 / In celebration of International Earth Day, 20 employees from AEG Germany's Barclays Arena in Hamburg came together to transform and beautify the landscape around the arena into a greener, more vibrant space for the whole community.

Equipped with shovels, gloves, and watering cans, the group spent the day planting a total of 412 new plants and sowing flower seeds across the green areas surrounding the arena and its parking lots. The effort was aimed at enhancing biodiversity and beautifying the environment for both visitors and local wildlife.

"Today is about more than just planting flowers. It's a reminder that small acts, like adding greenery, contribute to the bigger picture of environmental care and help us build a more sustainable future," said Steve Schwenkglenks, Managing Director, Barclays Arena.

The project is part of the arena's broader environmental strategy, which includes waste reduction, energy efficiency, and community-driven green projects. Earlier this year, AEG Europe's Uber Arena, Uber Eats Music Hall and Uber Platz in Berlin and the Barclays Arena became the first sports and entertainment venues in Germany to receive Greener Arena (AGF) certification. To achieve AGF certification, our team provided a detailed analysis of areas of sustainability such as transport, energy and power, waste, water usage, local environment, CO2 and food and beverage activities and included an onsite visit by qualified AGF assessors.

To learn more about AEG Europe's commitment to sustainability, please click here.

Equipped with shovels, gloves, and watering cans, the group spent the day planting a total of 412 new plants and sowing flower seeds.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

