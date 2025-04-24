Foundant Technologies Meets the Moment With Purpose-Built Solutions and Community-Led Innovation Backed by Passionate Support for the Social Good Sector

Foundant + SmartSimple, a trusted partner for social good organizations across North America and the UK, continues to lead the sector by delivering purpose-built technology solutions backed by an incredible community made up of funders and grantseekers collaborating for the greater good.

Foundant + Smartsimple's approach centers on collaboration, transparency, and continuous learning to drive meaningful change.

Since 2007, Foundant + SmartSimple has been committed to creating software that not only supports but enhances the incredible work of those in the social good space. By actively listening to the needs of its clients and prioritizing relationships, Foundant + SmartSimple offers more than just tools, it offers partnership with intentional spaces to connect and build community, and a shared mission to make the world a better place.

"At Foundant, we believe that technology should be built with and for the people who use it every day," said Molly Yarnell, Vice President of Client Success, Foundant. "Our goal has always been to empower change-makers with intuitive, responsive solutions that reflect the real-world complexity of their work."

What sets Foundant + SmartSimple apart is its unique, values-driven approach to software development and client engagement. With a focus on humility, curiosity, and collaboration, the Foundant team operates as a strategic partner not just a vendor.

When clients join as software users, they gain access to a community of peers, dedicated Client Engagement Managers, a responsive team of Support experts, and a platform that evolves with them. As part of Foundant + SmartSimple's ongoing merging of people and processes, Eric Lauer - Founder of SmartSimple now Vice President of Client Success, SmartSimple, stated in an all company meeting late last year, "Focusing on our clients as a team means we can do more and be more to our clients. We can meet them where they need us and find the right solution at the right time."

Foundant + Smartsimple's suite of solutions is grounded in a commitment to continuous improvement and feedback. By fostering ongoing dialogue with clients - through virtual tools like Compass - an online Community, Coffee Talk webinars, and Idea Lab - along with in-person connections like Elevate, Connect, Regional Trainings, and Summit - the company ensures its offerings grow in lockstep with the sector's changing needs.

As the philanthropic world faces increasing challenges and evolving expectations, Foundant + SmartSimple remains steadfast in its mission: to be a trustworthy, knowledgeable partner that delivers lasting value through both software and human connection.

To learn more about Foundant's + SmartSimple's purpose-built solutions and community-driven approach, visit www.foundant.com.

About Foundant + SmartSimple

AtFoundant + SmartSimple, we empower mission-driven organizations to manage their data, workflows, and impact with our comprehensive software solutions. From grant management and foundation management to process automation and data collaboration, our combined expertise supports a diverse range of organizations - from private and family foundations to community foundations and charitable entities to corporations and governments.

SOURCE: Foundant Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire