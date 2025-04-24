Maison Frerejean Frères Celebrates 20 Years of Craftsmanship With a Vision for the Future

An exclusive event in New York City marks a new chapter for the French Champagne house and unveils a bold identity for the U.S. market

In a celebration of time, terroir and elegance, Maison Frerejean Frères, celebrated its 20th anniversary with an exclusive gathering of wine and luxury industry leaders at La Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels in New York City on April 14.

Maison Frerejean Frères Celebrates 20 Years of Craftsmanship

Co founders Rodolphe & Guillaume Frerejean-Taittinger with US partner & importer Jean-Francois Bonnete, President BCI.

Hosted in partnership with U.S. importer BCI, the evening honored two decades of artisanal excellence by unveiling a reinvented visual identity, and a new prestigious cuvée, the Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Extra Brut Anniversary Magnum, crafted from the villages of Avize, Cramant and Oger, and aged for ten years, with partial oak-aging in 2005 Burgundy barrels - the founding year of our house - from the Corton-Charlemagne terroir.

2005 marks the beginning of a life project embarked-on by three brothers twenty years ago: to craft great age-worthy wines, a dream that has now become reality: "Twenty years of history, and still the same drive: to continue our dream of creating exceptional wines, patiently shaped by time." said Guillaume, Richard and Rodolphe Frerejean-Taittinger.

"After an exciting couple of years building strong foundations for the brand in selective markets such as New York, Illinois, and Texas, we are now preparing to expand the distribution of Frerejean Frères in the United States," said Jean-François Bonneté, Founder & President of BCI. "This new identity, coupled with a significant investment from the Frerejean-Taittinger family, marks a powerful new phase. We're very excited about what the future holds."

The new visual identity, which will debut across the U.S. this summer, is built on the Maison's founding philosophy: Time Reveals. The textured white paper evokes the chalky soil of the Côte des Blancs, highlighted by the pictogram of Avize, our birthplace. The lunar symbol embodies our philosophy of long aging: the more the moon reveals itself, the longer the maturation process lasts, reflecting the meticulous patience that drives us to craft great Champagne wines.

Maison Frerejean Frères has grown from a family dream into a Champagne house of international distinction, one deeply committed to terroir, craftsmanship, excellence, and time-honored patience. Their roots in both Champagne and Burgundy inform a unique winemaking signature that continues to earn the attention of sommeliers, collectors, and wine lovers across the globe.

The 20th anniversary celebration offered a taste of what's to come and a clear message: Frerejean Frères is ready to write its next chapter in America's most discerning wine lists, cellars, and celebrations.

