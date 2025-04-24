Case IH To Launch a New Generation of Machines and Integrated Solutions at Agrishow

Case IH, a brand of CNH, is set to launch a number of new machines and integrated solutions at Agrishow in Brazil (April 28 - May 2).

Among the launches is the recently announced ethanol-powered machine project. Case IH will present a medium-power tractor powered by ethanol, in addition to the two-row sugarcane harvester, which is still in the field-testing phase.

"It is the beginning of a project that seeks to contribute to the decarbonization of agriculture, an increasingly urgent issue for all of us," said Christian Gonzalez, vice president of Case IH for Latin America.

All the new machines will be on display at the Case IH booth. The brand has the largest booth at the fair, with more than eight thousand m². In all, there will be more than 20 machines on display.

Other launches include the new generation of Patriot Series 50sprayers which bring maximum performance, high precision and modern design. And as part of the spraying solutions, Case IH officially launches SaveFarm, a localized and real-time spraying technology. Through cameras installed on the sprayer bar, and with the help of Artificial Intelligence, it is possible to identify weeds during application in the middle of an established crop, which enables a reduction of more than 80% in the use of herbicides.

Axial-Flow: the most technological line on the market

Recognized for introducing the Axial-Flow system in Brazil, with more than 25 years of history, Case IH launches the largest single-rotor grain harvester in the world: the Axial-Flow AF10 Automation.

New generation of tractors

The Farmall Cbrings strength, economy and operational ease. Available in two 100hp and 110hp models, with a 24-speed HiLo transmission, it has the highest lift capacity in the category, telemetry and DirectSteer autopilot kit as an option.

Case IH Axial-Flow Series 260 Automation

