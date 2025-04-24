Foundant + SmartSimple: New Survey Results From Foundant Technologies Reveals How Grantmakers and Grantseekers Can Lean In, Lean on Each Other, and Emerge Stronger

In a time marked by uncertainty and growing demands on the social sector, a survey conducted by Foundant + SmartSimple in partnership with 1832 Communications sheds light on the power of partnership between grantmakers and grantseekers.

Titled "How Grantmakers and Grantseekers can communicate to change the world," the survey report is rooted in insights from more than 1,500 philanthropic professionals who shared their experiences through an extensive survey.

Drawing from voices across the sector, the eBook reveals a powerful message: the challenges nonprofits and funders face, from economic fluctuations to increased community need are best met together. By leaning in and leaning on each other, both sides of the philanthropic coin can build stronger, more resilient partnerships that drive real, lasting impact.

"Our survey uncovered an inspiring level of honesty, vulnerability, and hope," said Kristin Laird, Director of Marketing Communications at Foundant + SmartSimple. "Across the board, we saw that when funders and nonprofits commit to listening, transparency, and collaboration, they're not just surviving-they're evolving together."

The eBook explores key findings around trust-based philanthropy, the importance of open communication, and how both funders and nonprofits are adapting their approaches to navigate shifting landscapes. It also provides actionable insights and reflections from survey respondents on how to strengthen relationships, foster mutual understanding, and align more closely around shared missions.

Foundant + SmartSimple, a trusted technology partner for philanthropic organizations, developed this resource to help those in the sector see the full picture, through each other's eyes. The eBook is part of Foundant's broader commitment to supporting the people who serve their communities by creating tools, content, and connections that empower collaboration.

See the results: "How Grantmakers and Grantseekers Work Together to Change the World,"

