Sir Gary Kong Donates to The BlackFairyGodmother Foundation, Providing Groceries for 100 Marginalized Families Across America

In a powerful demonstration of unity and compassion, entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Gary Sze Kong, founder of the Global Hero Foundation, has made a heartfelt donation to The BlackFairyGodmother Foundation, a Black-led nonprofit dedicated to empowering marginalized families through crisis relief and community support across America. The foundation made a plea on social media to ask their supporters to help famillies facing food insecurity for the Easter holiday. The foundation received 110 application for their Angel Food Assistance program but did not have enough funding due to the cutbacks of DEI.

Sir Gary Sze Kong received feedback from Billie Mitchell, an business partner and advocate for women that stated Gary we must do something! Sir Gary Sze Kong went on and made generous contribution that provide hand-delivered groceries and flowers to 100 families across the United States through Instacart on Easter ensuring that struggling households have access to fresh food and essentials during a time of growing need. Many families were not just facing food insecurity but homelessness. Groceries were also sent to families who are currently living in hotels. The donation comes at a critical moment as families face rising costs, food insecurity, evictions and systemic barriers to basic resources.

"I believe in the power of giving and the strength of partnership," said Sir Gary Sze Kong. "Supporting The BlackFairyGodmother Foundation aligns with my mission of uplifting underserved communities and creating meaningful change. Every family deserves to be seen, heard, and nourished."

The BlackFairyGodmother Foundation, led by founder Simone Gordon, has become a national beacon of hope for women and families facing domestic violence, homelessness, and food insecurity. With the support of donors like Sir Gary Kong, the organization continues to expand its reach and deliver real-time relief to those often overlooked by traditional systems. Mr.Kong was the foundation fairy godfather that day and we are forever grateful.

"This donation is more than groceries-it's a lifeline," said Gordon. "Sir Gary's generosity reminds these families that someone cares and that they are not alone."

The collaboration marks a significant step in bridging diverse communities with shared values of justice, equity, and love in action.

