Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Jennifer Sinopoli, EVP, Head of Distribution, CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM), Nirujan Kanagasingam, SVP, Head of ETF Strategy, CI GAM, and their team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the launch of CI Galaxy Solana ETF (TSX: SOLX.B, SOLX.U).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sd7XA6zPtOg

SOLX invests directly in Solana tokens ("SOL"), one of the world's largest digital currencies by market capitalization and the cryptocurrency that powers the Solana blockchain network. The ETF is managed by CI GAM and sub-advised by Galaxy Asset Management.

SOLX is also launching with a management fee of 0%, as CI GAM is fully waiving the management fee of 0.35% until July 16, 2025.

CI GAM is Canada's fifth-largest ETF provider with approximately $21.9 billion in assets under management in more than 80 ETFs (as at March 31, 2025). CI GAM's ETF lineup is highly diversified and includes beta, smart beta, asset allocation, managed volatility, actively managed, liquid alternatives, digital assets, covered calls, ESG and other thematic mandates.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249721

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange