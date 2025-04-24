Southern ITS International, Inc., DBA CorpHQ; Announces the Appointment of Gil Irey as President and Tim Guenther as Chief Strategy Officer

Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC PINK:SITS), a diversified holding company operating through its subsidiary companies across multiple sectors, is excited to announce the appointment of Gil Irey as President and Tim Guenther as Chief Strategy Officer, effective April 2025.

Gil Irey brings 41 years of experience in the healthcare industry and has a proven track record of leadership and transformation. Prior to joining CorpHQ, he served as CEO at Cedar Valley Medical Specialist. Under his leadership, the network grew to over 490 employees and 115 providers across 42 clinics. Irey comments, "I am thrilled to join this remarkable company at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey. The talent, drive, and passion of the team is truly inspiring, and I look forward to what we'll achieve together."

Tim Guenther founded Clickstop in 2005. Clickstop owns and operates 5 brands in the manufacturing and distribution, e-commerce, and brick and mortar retail spaces and has grown to over 200 employees and $130 million in revenue. Clickstop was recognized on the INC5000 list as one of the nation's fastest growing businesses for 13 consecutive years. Guenther says, "I couldn't be more excited to work with this team to streamline growth plans and drive profitability for the Corp HQ family of brands."

In these roles, Irey will oversee overall company growth, establish strategic partnerships, and support the company's continued innovation. Guenther will be instrumental in creating operational efficiencies and setting key business initiatives to drive growth and achieve the company's long-term vision.

About Southern ITS International, Inc.

Southern ITS International, Inc. operates through its subsidiary companies across diverse sectors, each with a strategic focus, including oil and gas exploration, clothing, consumer beverages, and e-commerce fulfillment. As a holding company, Southern ITS International actively seeks opportunities to acquire stakes in both public and private companies that complement its current operations.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Southern ITS International, Inc.

Phone: 480-258-3674

Email: info@sitsintl.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

SOURCE: Southern ITS International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire