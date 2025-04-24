DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: A Success Story - DelveInsight's Strategic Support to a Biopharma Leader in NSCLC Epidemiology Forecasting up to 2034, Segmented by Biomarker Types

In the rapidly evolving landscape of oncology, precision is the cornerstone of progress. A leading biopharmaceutical company specializing in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) turned to DelveInsight, a trusted name in healthcare analytics, for a comprehensive epidemiology forecasting analysis of NSCLC segmented by genetic biomarkers. With ambitious goals to refine their drug development strategy, pinpoint target patient populations, and streamline market access, the client faced complex challenges.

Challenges Faced by the Client in NSCLC Epidemiology Forecasting:

The client, a prominent player in oncology, sought to advance their pipeline of NSCLC therapies by leveraging precise epidemiological data. They required detailed biomarker-specific segmentation to strengthen their drug development strategy, accurately define target patient populations, and streamline market access planning. With biomarker-driven therapies becoming central to oncology, the client sought a comprehensive analysis of key genetic mutations and protein expressions, including PD-L1, KRAS, EGFR, BRAF, NTRK, MET, HER2, ROS1, and TIGIT.

They also needed granular, country-specific NSCLC epidemiological data forecasts across the 7MM: the UnitedStates,EU4(Germany,France,Italy,Spain),theUK,andJapan, to evaluate regional patient trends and support commercial strategy development. The client requested long-term historical and forecast data spanning 2020 to 2034 to ensure alignment with clinical timelines and launch objectives. A core focus was uncovering opportunities in underexplored areas-specifically, rare biomarkers and difficult-to-treat gene fusions representing unmet needs in the current pharmaceutical landscape.

DelveInsight's Strategic Methodology for NSCLC Epidemiology and Biomarker Forecasting

To help the client, DelveInsight adopted a multi-dimensional, data-driven approach to forecast the NSCLC epidemiology and its evolving biomarker landscape. This methodology integrated:

Real-World Evidence : Sourced from healthcare databases and patient registries.

: Sourced from healthcare databases and patient registries. Country-Specific Data : Leveraged cancer registries and regional health reports across the 7MM.

: Leveraged cancer registries and regional health reports across the 7MM. Scientific Literature : Analyzed peer-reviewed publications and meta-analysis clinical studies.

: Analyzed peer-reviewed publications and meta-analysis clinical studies. Primary Research: Conducted interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) to validate findings and capture nuanced insights. This robust data foundation enabled DelveInsight to build a dynamic epidemiology model tailored to NSCLC and its biomarker complexities.

Granular NSCLC Epidemiology Segmentation and Forecasting

As requested by the client, DelveInsight's analysis provided a comprehensive and granular perspective on the epidemiological landscape of non-small cell lung cancer across major markets. In 2024, the United States reported approximately 204K incident cases of NSCLC, with a higher incidence observed in men compared to women. A key trend was the high concentration of NSCLC cases in individuals aged 65 and older, highlighting the increasing impact of the disease on aging populations.

When assessing histological subtypes, adenocarcinoma remained the most common, accounting for approximately 59% of cases, followed by squamous cell carcinoma and large cell carcinoma.

A key focus of the analysis was biomarker-driven segmentation, which played a pivotal role in personalizing treatment approaches. PD-L1 emerged as the most prevalent biomarker, reaffirming its central role in guiding immunotherapy. Among genetic alterations, KRAS mutations were significant, and data on the populations of KRAS G12C mutations and non-G12C KRAS variants were presented to the client.

Other notable molecular alterations in NSCLC include:

EGFR and BRAF mutations - Each observed in a small but significant portion of cases

- Each observed in a small but significant portion of cases NTRK fusions - Found in a limited subset of patients

- Found in a limited subset of patients MET-related alterations - Including exon 14 skipping mutations, gene amplifications, and c-MET overexpression

- Including exon 14 skipping mutations, gene amplifications, and c-MET overexpression Emerging biomarkers - Such as HER2 mutations/amplifications, ROS1 rearrangements, and TIGIT expression, all drawing growing interest in clinical research and targeted therapy development

The study also presented insights into stage-wise epidemiological distribution, offering strategic perspectives for therapeutic interventions. Early-stage NSCLC (Stages I & II)represented approximately 35% of diagnosed cases, indicating growing potential for adjuvant and neoadjuvant treatment approaches. Meanwhile, advanced-stage disease (Stages IIIB & IV)accounted for nearly 50%, aligning with the current focus of most targeted therapies and immunotherapy regimens.

DelveInsight's robust epidemiological segmentation enabled a deeper understanding of the NSCLC burden, unlocking opportunities for precision medicine, clinical development, and market strategy.

Custom Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Evergreen Forecasting Model (2020-2034)

DelveInsight's Custom Forecast Model (2025-2034) provided the client with a dynamic, evergreen tool to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of non-small cell lung cancer. This model projected NSCLC incidence trends while adjusting for a variety of influencing factors, ensuring the client had accurate insights for strategic decision-making.

Key Factors Influencing the Forecast:

Demographic Shifts : The model accounted for the aging population and changes in smoking prevalence, both of which significantly affect NSCLC incidence.

: The model accounted for the aging population and changes in smoking prevalence, both of which significantly affect NSCLC incidence. Advancements in Genetic Testing & Screening : With the increased adoption of biomarker testing across countries, the model projected how genetic advancements could impact disease identification and treatment.

: With the increased adoption of across countries, the model projected how genetic advancements could impact disease identification and treatment. Country-Specific Biomarker Testing Trends : The extent to which various countries have integrated or recommended biomarker testing played a crucial role in forecasting NSCLC trends.

: The extent to which various countries have integrated or recommended played a crucial role in forecasting NSCLC trends. Evolving Treatment Paradigms: The rapid introduction of new targeted therapies and immunotherapies reshaped treatment options, and the model accounted for these changes to provide forward-looking insights.

Strategic Impact & Key Insights

By leveraging DelveInsight's biomarker-driven epidemiology forecasting, the client gained essential insights that significantly influenced their strategic decisions:

Optimizing Clinical Trial Planning : The client was able to identify specific biomarker-driven patient populations as key targets for clinical trials, ensuring focused and efficient research efforts.

: The client was able to identify specific as key targets for clinical trials, ensuring focused and efficient research efforts. Strengthening Market Expansion Strategy : By prioritizing countries based on biomarker prevalence trends , the client was able to tailor their market entry strategy, enhancing the chances of success in select regions.

: By prioritizing countries based on , the client was able to tailor their market entry strategy, enhancing the chances of success in select regions. Enhancing Regulatory & Commercial Decision-Making: The detailed segmentation data supported discussions around label expansion, payer negotiations, and pricing strategies, providing a competitive edge in the market.

Impact & Results after DelveInsight's Help

Through DelveInsight's comprehensive NSCLC epidemiology study, the client saw tangible business value in several key areas:

Enhanced Drug Development Strategy : The company optimized patient enrollment criteria for its NSCLC biomarker-driven clinical trials , ensuring that research focused on the most relevant populations.

: The company optimized for its , ensuring that research focused on the most relevant populations. Informed Market Access Plans : The forecasting data helped shape targeted commercialization strategies for different geographies, allowing the client to enter high-opportunity markets more effectively.

: The forecasting data helped shape for different geographies, allowing the client to enter high-opportunity markets more effectively. Competitive Positioning: The client gained a first-mover advantage in biomarker-driven NSCLC therapies, positioning themselves as leaders in the evolving precision oncology market.

According to DelveInsight's NSCLC market report , the value of the NSCLC market in the 7MM was approximately USD 30 billion in 2024, with substantial growth projected through 2034. The treatment landscape is evolving rapidly, led by biomarker-driven therapies and the rising adoption of PD-L1-targeting immunotherapies. Merck's KEYTRUDA has emerged as the gold standard for first-line treatment, particularly when combined with platinum-based chemotherapy for patients without actionable mutations.

Leading companies are leveraging DelveInsight's biomarker-specific epidemiology forecasting to gain deep insights into disease segmentation, long-term incidence trends, and biomarker prevalence. These insights enable companies to refine their R&D and commercialization strategies, driving data-driven decisions for better patient outcomes and sustained market growth.

Key players in the NSCLC market include AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Takeda, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, AbbVie, Daiichi Sankyo, Nuvation Bio, PDC*line Pharma, Moderna Therapeutics, GSK, Gilead Sciences, BieGene, Nuvalent, and emerging biotechs like Nuvalent, Moderna, and BeiGene, with pipelines targeting KRAS, MET, EGFR, NTRK, TIGIT, and more.

Driving Business Success through DelnveInsight's Data-Driven Insights

DelveInsight's NSCLC biomarker-driven epidemiology forecasting empowered the client to navigate a complex and competitive market confidently. With granular, actionable insights, DelveInsight not only refined the client's drug development and commercialization strategies but also positioned them as a leader in precision oncology.

This case study highlights how DelveInsight's data-driven foresight transformed challenges into strategic opportunities, driving both business success and improved patient outcomes in the NSCLC market. DelveInsight continues to lead the way in offering innovative solutions, providing a range of services that empower clients to make informed decisions in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

Here are some of the other key services that DelveInsight excels in and pioneers:

Competitive Intelligence Services Tailored to Oncology Domain: DelveInsight's competitive intelligence services deliver real-time, precise insights across therapeutic domains, with oncology being one of our key areas of expertise. We provide in-depth analysis of advancements across both prevalent and rare conditions, including NSCLC, Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer, and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, among others. Our services track competitor pipelines, clinical trial progress, regulatory shifts, and patent landscapes, offering a comprehensive view of the evolving oncology market. By leveraging these insights, stakeholders can identify emerging threats, seize growth opportunities, and craft strategic moves to stay ahead in this dynamic space.

Market Size and Share Assessment Services: DelveInsight provides a 360-degree market landscape analysis, delivering 10-year epidemiology-driven market forecasts. Our expertise offers precise insights into emerging therapies' current and projected market share, helping stakeholders navigate evolving treatment landscapes. By integrating emerging trends, competitive dynamics, and unmet needs, we empower businesses to craft data-driven strategies and identify lucrative opportunities. Whether it's pipeline analysis, pricing strategies, or competitive benchmarking, DelveInsight delivers actionable intelligence tailored to your strategic goals.

R&D Analysis : DelveInsight's skilled research and development analyst specializes in the complexities of different indications, offering essential insights and advice to clients aiming to advance in research and development. They utilize a methodical assessment approach, aligned with industry norms, to track the progress of each drug in both pre-clinical and clinical stages. DelveInsight's comprehensive reports are crafted to reduce uncertainties and highlight overlooked areas, providing organizations with timely and strategic intelligence.

Portfolio Management : DelveInsight's Portfolio Management services help clients assess competencies, leverage strengths, and align strategic priorities. Our structured approach identifies market needs, optimizes resources, and enhances portfolio value. With comprehensive market intelligence, we empower organizations to make informed, data-driven decisions, minimizing risks and maximizing long-term impact for both customers and the company.

Why Choose DelveInsight?

DelveInsight's Market Assessment Services provide data-driven insights and competitive intelligence to help pharmaceutical companies navigate evolving market landscapes. With 10-year forecasts, drug uptake analysis, competitive benchmarking, and customized market evaluations, we deliver precise projections for both emerging and established markets. Our expertise in epidemiology modeling, primary intelligence, and data analytics ensures clients gain a clear, strategic understanding of their therapy's potential and competitive positioning. Covering the 7MM region and beyond, DelveInsight equips stakeholders with actionable intelligence to drive informed decision-making and commercial success.

