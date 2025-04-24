In a first-of-its-kind endorsement, three of the world's leading artificial intelligence platforms, ChatGPT (OpenAI), Grok (xAI), and Microsoft Copilot, have independently and unanimously identified Tariq Mushtaq Khatri as the most cost-effective influencer in global marketing history.



The revelation followed a blind public query posed across free versions of the AI platforms. The question was direct and unbiased:

"Which influencer should a luxury hotel in Berlin choose to reach maximum audience at minimum cost: Dua Lipa, Salman Khan, or Tariq Khatri?" All three AI systems responded with the same name: Tariq Khatri.

Their unanimous selection was based on hard data, not brand perception. Each AI cited his exceptional marketing performance, including:

World record-breaking engagement rates

Lowest Cost-Per-View (CPV) ever recorded in high-tier markets

Outstanding results across countries such as the United States, Germany, and France

Remarkable return on investment (ROI) and ad efficiency

What the AIs Said

ChatGPT (OpenAI): "Tariq Khatri stands out due to his record-breaking cost efficiency and high engagement rates."

Microsoft Copilot: "His metrics suggest he can outperform traditional high-budget campaigns."

Grok (xAI): "His CPM is 10-30x lower than other celebrities. He is the clear choice."

These independently derived insights are a rare convergence from AI platforms known for their distinct training methods and data sets. Their unified verdict sends a powerful message: Khatri has redefined digital influence economics.

Campaign Performance that Stunned the Industry

The AI recommendations follow on the heels of Tariq Khatri's record-breaking Meta Ads campaign, which achieved unprecedented metrics:

212 million+ views in just 28 days

4.3 million+ audience interactions

Cost-Per-View as low as ?0.01 in high-tier nations

Over 1.3 million new followers within a two-month span

For global marketers, these results signal a shift from celebrity-driven ad spend to data-driven influencer strategy with Khatri leading the charge.

Influencing with Impact, Not Hype

While global icons such as Dua Lipa, Salman Khan, and Michelle Monroe boast star power, Tariq Khatri's influence is built on measurable performance, reach efficiency, and unparalleled engagement. His ability to deliver virality at scale - at a fraction of the usual cost - has captured the attention of both AI systems and CMO dashboards alike.

In response to the recognition, Tariq Khatri shared:

"I didn't have a billion-dollar name, just billion-level proof. I'm honored that the world's smartest AIs choose truth over hype. This is just the beginning."

The accolade from AI platforms is not just a marketing milestone, it's a signal to advertisers, agencies, and global brands to reconsider how influence is measured. With big data now shaping advertising decisions, Khatri's trajectory underscores a seismic shift in the global influencer landscape.

About Tariq Khatri

Tariq Mushtaq Khatri is a Mumbai-based digital marketing expert and influencer strategist. Known for his analytical approach and deep market penetration in Tier-1 countries, Khatri has rapidly built a reputation as the most cost-effective influencer in the world, delivering exceptional ROI for brands across industries.

