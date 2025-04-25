Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) (the "Company" or "ROAD") announces that it has appointed Damien Reynolds as Executive Chairman, effective May 1, 2025. Emma Fairhurst will relinquish her seat as Executive Chairperson but will remain a Director.

Mr. Reynolds has multiple decades of involvement in all facets of the resource exploration business globally. In addition, he has extensive capital markets experience, having been involved in raising hundreds of millions of dollars for exploration capital. Projects spanning a broad multitude of commodities and multiple global jurisdictions have been founded, invested in, developed and sold by teams led and associated with Mr. Reynolds.

ROAD thanks Ms. Fairhurst for her significant efforts as Executive Chairperson and looks forward to her continued support as a member of the board of directors.

About Mineral Road Discovery

Mineral Road Discovery is an investor in exploration. By focusing on a combination of top-down thematics and significant technical and financial expertise, we can manage risks better to provide exceptional shareholder value.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249737

SOURCE: Mineral Road Discovery Inc.