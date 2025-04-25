The Scale Rankings: E2 Lighting Offers Magnetic LED Retrofit Kit

The renowned business provides a Magnetic LED Retrofit Kit for Easy Lighting System Upgrades.

E2 Lighting offers the Magnetic LED Retrofit Kit, an efficient solution for modernizing lighting systems in commercial and residential environments. The kit includes two 4-foot LED strips designed for seamless attachment to most surfaces, providing adequate illumination for various indoor spaces. With its magnetic strips, the retrofit kit ensures an easy installation process, allowing users to upgrade their existing lighting fixtures without significant changes.

As a representative from E2 Lighting shared, "We take pride in our expertise in offering clients an extensive range of innovative, high-quality lighting products."

The retrofit kit is designed to be compatible with existing fixtures, offering a hassle-free way to enhance lighting without major installation modifications. The magnetic strips can be easily attached to ceilings or walls, making upgrading more efficient. It delivers a light output ranging from 3,120 to 10,560 lumens, making it suitable for larger spaces that require consistent illumination.

The 4ft LED strip light with emergency battery backup is designed to improve energy efficiency. It provides 130 lumens per watt and offers a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of over 80. Its long-lasting performance makes it a reliable option for those seeking a dependable lighting solution.

The 4-foot LED magnetic strip light features tunable color temperatures between 4000K and 5000K, offering flexibility to select the ideal light for each environment. The kit includes wattage-tunable features and a pre-wired emergency battery backup to maintain functionality during power outages.

The LED magnetic strip retrofit kit includes an emergency battery backup system to maintain lighting during power outages. This system ensures that areas requiring continuous illumination remain lit during a power failure. The emergency battery backup is pre-wired and integrated, allowing for seamless operation when power is disrupted. This feature helps ensure that lighting remains functional, providing security and visibility during power outages.

This retrofit kit is ideal for various settings, from offices and retail stores to warehouses. It is a practical choice for those seeking an easy and efficient lighting upgrade. With multiple configuration options, the kit addresses various lighting needs, including the versatile magnetic outdoor LED strip lights, which can be used in indoor and outdoor settings.

"Our dedication to continuous innovation is a central pillar of our strategic approach at E2 Lighting," the spokesperson added.

E2 Lighting specializes in providing LED solutions for both residential and commercial applications. The company offers products designed for easy installation, longevity, and energy efficiency, helping meet users' evolving needs across various industries.

E2 Lighting is a company dedicated to providing energy-efficient and practical lighting solutions for both commercial and residential applications. Specializing in LED technology, the company strives to offer products that are easy to install, reliable, and effective at enhancing lighting performance. Committed to addressing market demands, E2 Lighting continues to develop solutions that improve energy efficiency and simplify lighting upgrades.

