Cross-Border Collaboration Ignites Interactive Frenzy! Jackaroo King Teams Up with Middle East Top Influencer Duo Ali & Ziyad for Live Streaming Extravaganza

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 2nd at 19:00 GMT+3, Jackaroo King-a premium product steadfast in preserving the essence of the original Jackaroo gameplay-joined forces with the Middle East's wildly popular influencer duo ??? ????? to host a laughter-filled, surprise-packed cross-border livestream event. Titled "Humor Without Borders, Interactive Carnival," the livestream captivated global audiences with immersive entertainment experiences through customized virtual gifts, talent showcases, gaming challenges, and player award ceremonies, reaffirming Jackaroo King's leadership in pioneering interactive innovation.

As one of the Middle East's most influential influencer duos, ??? ????? has amassed over 7.75 million fans across TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, and other platforms, thanks to their signature humor and relatable creative content. During the livestream, the duo seamlessly blended their comedic flair with Jackaroo King's highly interactive DNA.

This collaboration between Jackaroo King and ??? ????? exemplifies a powerful alliance between brand and influencer, delivering not only a visual spectacle but also setting a new benchmark for cross-industry partnerships. Jackaroo King's Middle East Market Director commented: "Partnering with ??? ????? transcends mere traffic synergy-it's cultural resonance. By leveraging humor as a 'soft touchpoint,' we aim to showcase the brand's innovative spirit and social value to our users."

Rooted in the classic Jackaroo gameplay yet reimagined for the digital age, Jackaroo King has emerged as a Middle East phenomenon by prioritizing "authentic gameplay + innovative social experiences" to build an immersive social gaming ecosystem for Gen-Z. Guided by its three core strategies-"digitally redefining classic rules,""expanding real-time interactive scenarios," and "cross-border content co-creation"-the app continues to amplify its global influence.

With a mission to "Bring Joy and Friends to Young People Around the World" and a vision to "Bring People Together Through Games, Leading the Trend of Global Online Social Entertainment," Jackaroo King-a product deeply rooted in tradition yet boldly innovative-is redefining how the next generation socializes and plays.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673104/celebrity_poster.jpg

