The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.35 as from today, 25.04.2025.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|4,170
|4,192
|07:38
|4,190
|4,212
|07:38
The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.35 as from today, 25.04.2025.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:29
|Kitron ASA: Kitron: Ex dividend NOK 0.35 today
|07:10
|Kitron ASA: Ex dividend NOK 0.35 today
|The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.35 as from today, 25.04.2025.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities...
► Artikel lesen
|02:15
|Kitron Aktie: Dividende gesichert, aber strategische Hürde
|Kitrons Aktionäre stimmen der Dividende zu, lehnen jedoch eine Kapitalerhöhung ab. Das Unternehmen präsentiert solide Quartalszahlen und hält an seiner Jahresprognose fest. Kitron steht nach der Hauptversammlung...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Kitron ASA: Kitron: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2025
|Do
|Kitron ASA: Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2025
|(2025-04-24) Kitron ASA held its Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2025.
125,133,236 shares, amounting to 62,91 per cent of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.
All proposals...
► Artikel lesen