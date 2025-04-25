Anzeige
Freitag, 25.04.2025
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Kitron ASA: Ex dividend NOK 0.35 today

Finanznachrichten News

The shares in Kitron ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 0.35 as from today, 25.04.2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


