Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso plans to implement new leaner organisational structure reflecting stronger focus on renewable packaging

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 April 2025 at 8:00 EEST

HELSINKI, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso plans to implement a new organisation with seven P&L responsible business areas reflecting the importance of its core business of renewable packaging in the business portfolio. The new flatter and streamlined organisation will increase customer focus, drive operational efficiency with increased integration, reduce complexity and enhance the Group's performance culture.



Following the planned change, the Group's renewable packaging business will consist of four P&L responsible business areas accounting for approximately 60% of Stora Enso's full year revenue (2024): Food Service and Liquid Board, Cartonboard, Containerboard, and Packaging Solutions. The offering of these business areas helps customers reduce their environmental impact and benefit from strong sustainability growth trends, leading market positions and a high degree of innovation. Each individual business area offers a wide range of renewable?fiber-based packaging materials and?solutions, such as cartons, boxes, trays, cups, and bags for?various industries such as food and beverage, e-commerce,?pharmaceutical, and cosmetics.



The Group's remaining businesses accounting for approximately 40% of Stora Enso's full year revenue (2024) continue to be divided into three P&L responsible business areas: Biomaterials, Wood Products and Forest. In addition to their respective businesses, they support Stora Enso's renewable packaging products through wood sourcing and their important supply of raw material.



To strengthen operational and supply synergies, sawmills and building solutions sites in the Nordics will operationally belong to their respective geographically closest board or pulp production site. Central European building solutions sites and sawmills will remain in the Wood Products business area. Customers of the Wood Products business area will continue to be served by its global sales and customer service network.



The new planned organisation removes one management layer and represents a further decentralisation of P&L responsibility closer to customers and operations. As a consequence of the change, Stora Enso will have seven P&L responsible business areas. Within the business areas, there are a total of 21 P&L responsible business units. The businesses will be served by efficient group-wide functions.



Hans Sohlström, President and CEO of Stora Enso, commented: "Our planned new organisation has been carefully structured to maximise customer and business focus, operational efficiency and synergies, ensure the benefits of supply chain integration, and ultimately reflect our performance and results orientated culture."



New Group Leadership Team appointments

The new business area Food Service and Liquid Board will be led by Markku Luoto, Cartonboard by Andreas Birmoser?and Containerboard by Hannu Kasurinen.



Markku Luoto joined Stora Enso in 2010 and works currently as a Head of Business Unit Food Service and Liquid Board in the Packaging Materials division. He holds a Master of Science degree in Economics and an Executive MBA.



Andreas Birmoser joined Stora Enso for the first time in 2005 and has also worked as CFO and CEO of Stora Enso's joint operation Veracel. He is currently Head of Business Unit Cartonboard in Stora Enso's Packaging Materials division. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and an Executive MBA.



Hannu Kasurinen has been a member of Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team since 2019, and is currently Executive Vice President, Packaging Materials division. Markku Luoto and Andreas Birmoser will join the Group Leadership Team on 1 July 2025 as Executive Vice Presidents.



All other business areas will continue under the current leadership: Packaging Solutions is led by Carolyn Wagner, Biomaterials by Johanna Hagelberg, Wood Products by Lars Völkel, and Forest by Tuomas Hallenberg.



The new organisational structure would be effective as of 1 July?2025.? All changes are subject to co-determination negotiations and other potential legal procedures in all impacted countries.



N.B. Stora Enso maintains its current external divisional reporting structure.



The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso, and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. In 2024, Stora Enso had approximately 19,000 employees, and the Group sales were EUR 9 billion. Stora Enso's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Carl Norell

SVP Corporate Communications

tel. +46 72 241 0349



Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 210 7691

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-plans-to-implement-new-leaner-organisational-structure-reflecting-stronger-focus-on-renew,c4140347

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stora-enso-plans-to-implement-new-leaner-organisational-structure-reflecting-stronger-focus-on-renewable-packaging-302438117.html