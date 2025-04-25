Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso's financial reports and AGM in 2026

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 April 2025 at 8:00 EEST
HELSINKI, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Financial report dates in 2026
Stora Enso Oyj will publish four interim reports in 2026. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:
Financial Statement release for 2025
4 February 2026
Interim Report for January-March 2026
7 May 2026
Half-year Report for January-June 2026
23 July 2026
Interim Report for January-September 2026
30 October 2026
The financial reports will be published at approximately 8:30 EET. Stora Enso's closed period starts when a reporting period ends, or 30 days prior to the announcement of the results, whichever is earlier and lasts until the results are announced.
Annual Report
Stora Enso's Annual Report 2025 will be published on the Group's website during the week commencing 9 February 2026.
Annual General Meeting
Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 24 March 2026 in Helsinki. The Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.
For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
SVP Corporate Communications
tel. +46 72 241 0349
Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691
The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso, and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. In 2024, Stora Enso had approximately 19,000 employees, and the Group sales were EUR 9 billion. Stora Enso's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-s-financial-reports-and-agm-in-2026,c4140273
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stora-ensos-financial-reports-and-agm-in-2026-302438119.html