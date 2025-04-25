Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso's financial reports and AGM in 2026

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 April 2025 at 8:00 EEST

Financial report dates in 2026

Stora Enso Oyj will publish four interim reports in 2026. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:

Financial Statement release for 2025 4 February 2026 Interim Report for January-March 2026 7 May 2026 Half-year Report for January-June 2026 23 July 2026 Interim Report for January-September 2026 30 October 2026

The financial reports will be published at approximately 8:30 EET. Stora Enso's closed period starts when a reporting period ends, or 30 days prior to the announcement of the results, whichever is earlier and lasts until the results are announced.

Annual Report

Stora Enso's Annual Report 2025 will be published on the Group's website during the week commencing 9 February 2026.

Annual General Meeting

Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 24 March 2026 in Helsinki. The Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

For further information, please contact:

Carl Norell

SVP Corporate Communications

tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 210 7691

The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso, and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. In 2024, Stora Enso had approximately 19,000 employees, and the Group sales were EUR 9 billion. Stora Enso's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com

