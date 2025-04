Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading



25-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The following securities will be admitted on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market today, 25 April 2025 at 08:00:

Name of Issuer: The Smarter Web Company Plc

Securities: Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BPJHZ015

Symbol: SWC

The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu

Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

