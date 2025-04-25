KARIYA, JAPAN, Apr 25, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced global financial results for its 2025 fiscal year, ending March 31, 2025:Consolidated revenue totaled 7,161.8 billion yen (US$47.9 billion), a 0.2 percent increase from the previous year.Consolidated operating profit totaled 519.0 billion yen (US$3.5 billion), a 36.4 percent increase from the previous year.Consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent company totaled 419.1 billion yen(US$2.8 billion), a 34.0 percent increase from the previous year."Despite lower vehicle production volumes in Asia and suspensions of operations by Japanese customers, revenue increased compared to the previous year thanks in part to yen depreciation, which boosted our performance overall. Operating profit increased compared to the previous year as well through foreign exchange gains and cost management efforts, helping us overcome lower production volumes and increasing parts and material costs." said Yasushi Matsui, CFO, Executive Vice President and member of the Board of Directors of DENSO CORPORATION. "In the next fiscal year, we forecast revenue to slightly decrease to 7,050.0 billion yen (US$47.2 billion), reflecting conversion differences caused by the precondition of a stronger yen. We forecast operating profit, however, to rise to 675.0 billion yen (US$4.5 billion) and operating profit margin to be 9.6%. To reach these targets, we will continue to manage increasing parts costs and foreign exchange losses, and leverage business improvement activities to exceed potential market challenges. The annual dividend for the concluded fiscal year is 64 yen, with DOE up to 3.5%. The forecast for the next fiscal year is 64 yen, same as the 2025 fiscal year. We continue to strive to improve the DOE level in a long-term and stable manner."In Japan, revenue increased to 4,216.4 billion yen (US$28.2 billion), up 1.2% from the previous year, and operating profit increased to 220.5 billion yen (US$1,475.4 million), up 158.9% from the previous year.In North America, revenue increased to 1,863.2 billion yen (US$12.5 billion), up 5.4% from the previous year, and operating profit increased to 98.1 billion yen (US$656.0 million), up 79.8% from the previous year.In Europe, revenue decreased to 718.7 billion yen (US$4.8 billion), down 8.0% from the previous year, and operating profit decreased to 8.7 billion yen (US$57.9 million), down 72.1% from the previous year.In Asia, revenue decreased to 1,940.1 billion yen (US$13.0 billion), down 2.3% from the previous year and operating profit decreased to 169.5 billion yen (US$1,133.7 million), down 8.1% from the previous year.In other areas, revenue increased to 119.0 billion yen (US$0.8 billion), up 3.3% from the previous year, and operating profit decreased to 22.3 billion yen (US$149.0 million), down 10.1% from the previous year.Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2026Revenue: 7,050.0 billion yen[US$47.2 billion]-111.8 billion yen(-1.6 percent)Operating profit: 675.0 billion yen[US$4.5 billion]+156.0 billion yen(+30.1 percent)Profit before profit taxes: 743.0 billion yen[US$5.0 billion]+165.0 billion yen(+28.5 percent)Profit attributable to owners of the parent company: 515.0 billion yen[US$3.4 billion]+95.9 billion yen(+22.9 percent)ROE: 10.6%+2.6%pt(Notes)The above forecasts are created based on information obtained by the date of this announcement and the actual results may differ due to various causes in the future. U.S. dollar amounts have been translated, for convenience only, at the rate of 149.48yen = US$1, the approximate exchange rate prevailing in the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2025. Like in the U.S. billion is used in the sense of one thousand million. Foreign exchange rates of the Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2026, as a precondition are US$=145.0yen, Euro=160.0yen, CNY=20.0yen.About DENSO CORPORATIONGlobally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 8.6 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.Source: DensoCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.