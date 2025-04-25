Autoliv presents Omni Safety at 2025 Shanghai Auto Show

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) and (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, presented Omni Safety, at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition 2025. Omni Safety is a safety system designed to address critical risks to occupants in reclined seating positions in the event of a collision. This system integrates advanced seatbelt and airbag systems and related functionalities to redefine occupant safety.

Reclined positions are becoming more common in newer vehicle models with advanced driver assist systems. When a vehicle crashes with occupants in reclined seating positions, the lap belt often shifts upward, not securing the pelvis optimally. Known as "submarining", this causes occupants to slide downwards and lose posture control, which may lead to severe injuries.

Compared to a traditional restraint system in reclined seating positions, Autoliv's new innovative system reduces downward sliding and injuries risks, mitigating injuries to the head, neck, pelvis, and lumbar spine. This system meets the latest proposed requirement from the China Insurance Automotive Safety Index, CIASI 2026.

"By focusing on real-life scenarios, we are not just meeting standards, we are redefining them. Our innovative Omni Safety system is representative of our vision to save more lives through relentless innovation. Our engineering team conducted thousands of simulations and tests to improve this system. This integrated system ensures seamless protection while maintaining comfort. This is a true engineering milestone," said Fabien Dumont, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of Autoliv.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV; Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2024, our products saved approximately 37,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries.

We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our 65,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2024 amounted to $10.4 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

