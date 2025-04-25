Santa Clara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - Global School of Chess has launched its new Inclusivity & Awareness Camp, inviting 100 students to experience a full month of premium chess training-at no cost.





This unique program is designed for families who are curious about the long-term value of chess and want their children to try structured coaching in a fun, low-pressure environment.

The camp offers a one-time opportunity to explore high-quality lessons, expert mentorship, and real tournament experience-without needing to commit upfront.

Each selected student will receive access to live, small-group coaching sessions led by certified chess instructors, weekly tournaments to practice and compete with peers, and interactive digital tools that make learning fun and easy to follow.

The curriculum is thoughtfully designed for beginners and intermediate players alike, with a strong focus on building problem-solving skills, patience, and confidence.

All participants will be placed into age- and skill-appropriate cohorts and will receive personal feedback throughout the program, along with a certificate of completion.

This is not just a class-it's a full learning experience that gives students a glimpse into what long-term chess growth can look like, and a chance to discover whether the game could be a meaningful part of their academic and personal development.

"Our mission is to position chess not just as a game but as a powerful equalizer," said Adhip Ray, Co-founder of Global School of Chess. "Chess builds critical thinking, confidence, and inclusivity in ways that transcend social and physical boundaries. With this initiative, we're empowering a new generation of thinkers, leaders, and changemakers."

The Global School of Chess is also partnering with educational institutions and organizations, as part of its initiatives serving differently-abled individuals to ensure the program reaches those who will benefit most.

Chess helps children improve focus, memory, patience, and even helps with reading and math skills. It also teaches kids how to plan, stay calm, and make good decisions.

This new camp gives 100 students a chance to learn chess on a complimentary basis. Every child gets personal coaching, joins friendly tournaments, and learns at their own speed.

Whether they are beginners or already great at chess, they'll be placed in the right group with kids just like them.

Seats are limited to the first 100 registrants. Interested students and parents can visit the Global School of Chess website and sign up for the chess training class. Participants will be evaluated and placed in skill-appropriate cohorts, ensuring a personalized and enriching learning experience.





About Global School of Chess

Global School of Chess is an online chess school for kids. It helps children become better thinkers, problem-solvers, and leaders through fun and friendly chess lessons. The school has students from 9 different countries across 4 continents, and it welcomes kids from all kinds of backgrounds.

Global School of Chess doesn't just teach how to move pieces on a board - it helps children become more focused, more confident, and more prepared for life.

All coaches are trained and certified. They teach step by step, using stories, games, puzzles, and fun examples that make learning exciting and easy to follow. The program includes videos, puzzles, and live classes, so students stay engaged and never feel bored.

The school offers scholarships, special programs for children with learning differences, and complimentary camps like this one. The goal is to make sure every child gets a chance to play chess and grow, no matter where they live.

Today, Global School of Chess has students from the United States, India, Australia, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, the Philippines, and the UAE. Some are brand new to the game, and others have already won trophies. But all of them are learning, improving, and becoming part of a growing global chess family.

