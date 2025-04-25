



TOKYO, Apr 25, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, today announces appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) aimed at accelerating its ongoing transformation efforts in the medtech space.The Board of Directors has decided unanimously to appoint Bob White, a former Executive Vice President and President, Medical Surgical Portfolio for Medtronic, as a successor to Yasuo Takeuchi, Olympus' Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO, effective June 1, 2025. Bob will also be proposed as a candidate for election to the Board at Olympus' General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in June 2025."We are pleased to name Bob to this pivotal leadership role. He possesses a wealth of experience garnered from his tenure at various esteemed organizations within the medical technology sector. I look forward to welcoming him as a leader who will bring extensive knowledge and expertise to the company." said Yasuo Takeuchi. "Over the course of his career, Bob has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving both transformative growth and strategic initiatives. I am truly pleased that he is bringing this profound expertise and insight to Olympus."Comment from Bob White"I am truly honored and grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board of Directors and the Nominating Committee. Olympus is an exceptional company, known for its market-leading solutions, cutting-edge technology, and remarkable people. I'm excited to bring my experience to the table and contribute to the company's ongoing success and growth. I've long admired Olympus for its rich Japanese heritage, outstanding products, and unwavering commitment to serving the needs of both clinicians and patients."Bob most recently served as Executive Vice President and President, Medical Surgical Portfolio for Medtronic until April 2024. Before then, he was Senior Vice President and President of Medtronic Asia Pacific, based in Singapore where he had responsibility for APAC as well as Japan. During his tenure at Covidien, he held the positions of President of Emerging Markets and President of Respiratory and Monitoring Solutions. He has seen numerous innovation programs and led several R&D initiatives and M&A transactions within complex business portfolios. His close engagement with the market and customers has enabled him to maintain a strong understanding of physician needs.Prior to joining Medtronic, Bob held leadership positions at GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare and Healthcare Division, IBM. Throughout his career in the medtech industry, he has played a pivotal role in improving the lives of patients around the world through the transformation of healthcare delivery.In order to select and recommend the best candidate for the next CEO, the Nominating Committee engaged a leading executive search firm and formed an Advisory Search Committee in November 2024. After a comprehensive and rigorous search process, Olympus determined that Bob is the ideal leader among a strong pool of internal and external candidates. Bob possesses the skill set necessary to guide the next phase of Olympus' transformation, including quality and regulatory initiatives.Bob holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Cleveland State University and an MBA in finance from Case Western Reserve University, USA. He currently resides in Colorado and will be located in Olympus global headquarters in Tokyo, with his wife.About OlympusAt Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit https://www.olympus-global.com/ and follow our global X account: @Olympus_Corp.Media contact:Mail: Global-Public_Relations@olympus.comOlympus Corp [TYO: 7733] [ADR: OLYMY] [STU: OLY1] [FRA: OLYS] https://www.olympus-global.comSource: OlympusCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.