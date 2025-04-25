Supporting Data+AI Integration: Tencent Cloud Big Data-Data Lake Compute (DLC) Achieves 70% Cost Reduction

SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the Data+AI convergence trend, Lakehouse represents the core evolution direction for big data platforms. Tencent Cloud Big Data-Data Lake Compute (DLC) is an open, unified cloud-native Serverless Lakehouse data warehousing and analytics service. It features cloud-native storage-compute separation, lake format governance, deep optimizations for Iceberg, unified metadata management, and machine learning training support, enabling enterprises to build agile Data+AI Lakehouse platforms. DLC has helped a leading Southeast Asian retail conglomerate reduce data platform and machine learning costs by 70%.

Core Challenges

Separated Resources: Big data and AI required isolated infrastructure investments with no resource sharing. Data Movement Overheads: Data silos between Data and AI systems caused latency and additional costs.

DLC Solution

Tencent Cloud's one-stop intelligent platform WeData, powered by Data Lake Compute (DLC), delivers an integrated DataOps+MLOps platform solution enabling:

Seamless Experience : Unified development for both data analytics and ML workflows

: Unified development for both data analytics and ML workflows Cost Efficiency : 70% cost reduction through shared compute resources for Data+AI workloads

: 70% cost reduction through shared compute resources for Data+AI workloads AI Innovation Acceleration: Rapid deployment of GenAI applications via unified data governance

Key Features

Unified Engine : Supports data engineering and ML training (Scikit-Learn, PyTorch, TensorFlow)

: Supports data engineering and ML training (Scikit-Learn, PyTorch, TensorFlow) Meson Engine : Proprietary high-performance engine delivering 2x faster processing than open-source Spark

: Proprietary high-performance engine delivering 2x faster processing than open-source Spark Dynamic Resource Allocation: Flexible resource groups for data engineering, interactive analytics, and ML tasks

Business Value

DLC integrates data engineering, SQL analytics, and machine learning into a unified platform with industry-leading cost-effectiveness. The solution has already enabled a Southeast Asian retail leader to achieve 70% TCO reduction across data and ML infrastructure.

