Wilmington, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2025) - Introducing a True Italian Flavor with Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces

Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces is proud to announce the launch of its all-natural marinara sauce, a premium product crafted using a third-generation family recipe originating from Genoa, Italy. With a commitment to authenticity and quality, the new marinara sauce offers an unparalleled Italian experience, made without any harmful chemicals, preservatives, or added sugars.

Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces Announces Launch of Award-Winning, All-Natural Marinara Sauce

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/249634_cad458d42407b96d_002full.jpg

Founded by Anthony Costella, a passionate advocate for traditional Italian cooking, Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces draws its inspiration from Costella's own family legacy. "Our marinara sauce is more than just a product; it's a direct link to my family's heritage," says Costella, who currently serves as the company's President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are proud to offer a product that stays true to the roots of Italian culinary traditions while meeting the needs of today's health-conscious consumers."

A Commitment to Quality and Authenticity

What sets Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces apart in a crowded marketplace is its unwavering dedication to quality. Every jar of marinara sauce is made in small batches, ensuring a premium, homemade taste. The all-natural, gluten-free sauce is free from artificial ingredients, chemicals, dairy, and added sugars. It is Whole30-approved, vegan, and gluten-free, catering to a wide range of dietary needs without compromising on flavor or authenticity.

The sauce is crafted with the finest ingredients, carefully sourced to maintain the balance of rich, fresh flavors that honor the old-world traditions passed down through generations. Each batch is carefully prepared to preserve the homemade flavor, which is a cornerstone of the brand's philosophy. Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces is proud to share this traditional marinara sauce with a global audience, ensuring customers enjoy an authentic Italian taste.

Award Recognition for Excellence

Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces' commitment to quality has not gone unnoticed. The company's marinara sauce has earned accolades at the prestigious International Flavor Awards, marking it as a top-tier product in the culinary world. The recognition highlights the brand's dedication to crafting a sauce that meets the highest standards of flavor, craftsmanship, and authenticity.

"Being recognized by such a respected body is a huge honor," says Costella. "It validates our approach and dedication to bringing an authentic Italian product to the market."

The company continues to push forward in its pursuit of excellence, actively participating in several culinary competitions, including the "Best Marinara Sauce" and "Most Authentic Marinara Sauce" categories. With a 90% success rate in previous competition submissions, Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces is poised to further cement its reputation as a leader in the marinara sauce market.

Building on a Legacy of Italian Tradition

The roots of Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces trace back to Costella's grandmother, Nonna, who meticulously perfected the family's marinara sauce recipe in Genoa, Italy. As an Italian-American, Costella's strong connection to his heritage fuels the passion behind every jar of marinara sauce produced by the company.

"The recipe we use today has been passed down through generations," Costella says. "It's a blend of tradition, culture, and passion for great food. We are proud to share that legacy with the world."

Each jar of marinara sauce is an embodiment of this family legacy, offering customers a genuine Italian flavor that is made with the utmost care and dedication to craftsmanship.

Recognition and Future Goals

As Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces continues to grow, the brand remains focused on maintaining its high standards of quality while expanding its reach. The company plans to submit its marinara sauce for additional awards and recognitions, which will further enhance its visibility and establish it as a trusted name in the culinary world.

"We are excited to see how our customers embrace our sauce," Costella adds. "The feedback we have received so far has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are eager to continue sharing our family's recipe with the world."

About Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces

Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces is a family-owned business based in Wilmington, NC, dedicated to bringing authentic, high-quality Italian marinara sauces to consumers. The sauces are crafted using a traditional, small-batch process to ensure consistency, flavor, and premium quality. With a commitment to using all-natural ingredients, Antonio Carlo Gourmet Sauces ensures that each jar is free from preservatives, added sugars, and chemicals. The products are vegan, gluten-free, and Whole30-approved, catering to a variety of dietary preferences. The company's marinara sauce is made using a 3rd-generation family recipe from Genoa, Italy, reflecting a time-honored tradition of Italian cooking.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249634

SOURCE: Plentisoft