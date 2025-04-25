India's Solex Energy has started working on its new 2 GW n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell factory, with operations set to begin in early 2027. From pv magazine India Gujarat-based Solex has started working on its new 2 GW n-type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility, with operations scheduled to begin in early 2027. The company has already secured land. The site is part of an integrated solar cell-module facility that will also house a 2 GW TOPCon module production line, Chairman and Managing Director Chetan Shah told pv magazine. This development represents a big ...

