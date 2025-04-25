The tandem device is based on a bottom thin-film heterojunction cell that can bend and a top perovskite cell that can be manufactured with a low-temperature process to prevent damage. It achieved the highest efficiency ever recorded to date for a flexible perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell. Researchers at Tokyo City University have fabricated a bendable tandem solar cell based on a top semi-transparent inverted perovskite cell and a flexible bottom thin-film silicon heterojunction (HJT) PV device. "Stable and flexible silicon heterojunctions can be fabricated by thinning silicon, thereby enabling ...

