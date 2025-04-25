With the introduction of the VIO® 3n, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH expands its established VIO® 3 family with a new generation of electrosurgical generators, specifically tailored to different medical specialties and procedural requirements. The portfolio is further enhanced by the VIO® seal, the first VIO® generator fully dedicated to bipolar applications.

Five configurations for precise surgical and endoscopic applications

With over 100 years of experience in electrosurgery, Erbe continues to innovate with the introduction of five new VIO® 3n configurations: Fire, Water, Metal, Timber, and Stone. Each configuration is designed to meet the unique demands of different surgical and endoscopic procedures, providing preprogrammed CUT, COAG, and dissection settings that enhance efficiency and reduce complexity. The VIO® 3n features trusted Erbe electrosurgical modes such as endoCUT®, preciseSECT, and pulsedAPC, ensuring reproducible tissue effects across specialties, also introducing our new mode endoCUT® U, developed for "underwater" applications.

Beyond precise tissue effect adjustment, the VIO® 3n prioritizes intuitive usability: its interface with stepGUIDE supports surgical teams with logical menu navigation and real-time notifications, simplifying setup and operation. Additionally, the generator seamlessly integrates with other Erbe units, such as APC 3 and IES 3, as well as Erbe instruments and accessories allowing flexible adaptation to existing workstations.

VIO® seal: The first VIO® generator for bipolar applications

As a specialized solution for bipolar electrosurgical procedures, the VIO® seal is a significant addition to the Erbe portfolio. Designed for use with TriSect rapide®, BiClamp® and standard bipolar instruments, the unit can function as a standalone solution or in combination with the VIO® 3n as well as existing installed bases like the VIO® D and S series. Featuring digital instrument recognition, it aligns perfectly with surgical workflows.

A key feature: when paired with another VIO® generator, the VIO® seal enables simultaneous bipolar activation, expanding the possibilities of surgical procedures.

A future-proof electrosurgical solution built to fit various clinical demands

With the launch of the VIO® 3n and VIO® seal, Erbe takes another step toward becoming a comprehensive solution provider. The combination of tailored configurations, high-performance workflows, and trusted Erbe technology creates a platform designed to meet the specific needs of various medical specialties.

"After more than 100 years of electrosurgery and over 100,000 VIO® electrosurgical generators sold, Erbe is launching the next generation the VIO® 3n," explains Dr. Helmut Scherer, Chief Technology Officer of the Erbe Group. "With the VIO® 3n, the successful operating concept of the VIO® 3 is transferred to the next technology generation and made available for various medical disciplines."

The new systems will be available in the CE market and CE related countries from April 2025.

About Erbe Elektromedizin

Erbe Elektromedizin develops, manufactures, and distributes surgical instruments and devices worldwide, while providing services for professional use of these products in a diverse range of medical disciplines. Surgeons, OR teams and patients around the world rely on Erbe medical technology. The surgical instruments and devices find use in almost all specialist areas. They are based on electrosurgery combined with other Erbe technologies. Hybrid solutions enable us to provide new, innovative applications in medicine.

Fields of activity

Imaging

Endoscopy

Electrosurgery

Plasma surgery

Thermofusion

Hydrosurgery

Cryo technology

An international network

20 international sales and service units

5 production sites

Erbe is active in 110 international markets.

The Erbe workforce

2,100 employees worldwide

Some 1,100 of them in Germany

