



HONG KONG, Apr 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Highlights (Unaudited relevant data for the six months ended 28 February 2025)- Revenue increased by 7.5% YoY to approximately RMB1,247.5 million;- Number of student enrolled up by 4.4%, against last corresponding period, to approximately 100,300;- Cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB2,070.8 million, ample liquidity;- Interim dividend 6.6 HK cents per share, dividend payout ratio 30%.Edvantage Group Holdings Limited ('Edvantage Group' or the 'Group', stock code: 0382.HK) has announced its unaudited FY2025 Interim Results for the six months ended 28 February 2025 (the 'Reporting Period'). With the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) giving it advantage in school operation, the Group continued to increase investment in artificial intelligence (AI), industry-education integration, internationalization, innovation and entrepreneurship, teaching team, and campus facilities, as such, strengthened its high-quality education brand.During the Reporting Period, the Group made revenue of approximately RMB1,247.5 million, a 7.5% increase against the last corresponding period. The increase was mainly attributable to the increase in student enrollment at the Group's Huashang Vocational College and Urban Vocational College, as well as the rise in the average tuition fees at its schools in China. The Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB2,070.8 million, indicating of its ample liquidity. The number of students enrolled in the Group's schools continued to climb year by year, reaching approximately 100,300, up by approximately 4.4% year-on-year. The Board of Directors recommended payment of an interim dividend of HK6.6 cents per share for the six months ended 28 February 2025, representing a dividend payout ratio of 30%, which is also marked as the Group's 12th consecutive dividend payout since listing.From left to right: Ms. Liu Wenqi, Chief Operating Officer; Ms. Liu Yi Man, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Liu Yuk Tung, Chief Financial Officer.Increasing investment in high-quality education to build a world-renowned education brandThe Group has held fast to the educational philosophy of 'building a century-old prestigious school and nurturing outstanding talents for China', believing that strategic investment and visionary planning are crucial to developing a high-quality education brand. During the Reporting Period, the Group acquired the land use rights of three plots on the Jiangmen campus, giving it a solid foundation to continue to expand school capacity and accommodate future student growth. The Group also actively brought in industry experts and academic leaders and vigorously expanded its dual-qualified teaching team. Moreover, via overseas inclusive courses, expanding its international institutional cooperation network, and broadening teachers' and students' international horizon the Group has been facilitating overseas expansion of China's vocational education.Closely following national policies and actively embracing educational reforms and vigorously developing 'AI + talent training' and industry-education integrationIn the new era of AI deeply empowering education, the Group has adopted "AI + talent cultivation" as core strategy, comprehensively upgrading the education system by building intelligent education platform, introducing AI teaching assistants, AI general education courses, etc. The Group is also continuously strengthening the integration of industry and education, focusing on emerging fields such as AI, smart manufacturing, and the digital economy. Through collaborations with leading enterprises including Huawei, Baidu, and JD.com, the Group has established industry-specific colleges, workshops, and real-world corporate projects to ensure precise alignment with industry needs, as well as continuing to nurture highly-skilled talent for national strategic industries.Future ProspectsLooking ahead, open to opportunities of the industrial upgrade of the GBA and development of national strategic emerging industries, the Group will closely follow national policies and seize the 'Golden 15-year window' for high-quality development in higher vocational education. It will actively align with talent demands of the GBA, flexibly optimize its academic program offerings, and continue to enhance education quality and strengthen its educational distinctiveness, striving to build a globally renowned education brand, while delivering long-term sustainable value to shareholders.About Edvantage Group Holdings LimitedEdvantage Group Holdings Limited ('Edvantage Group' or the 'Group', stock code: 0382.HK) is the largest private business higher education and vocational education group in the Greater Bay Area, and an early mover in education sector in pursuing international expansion, listed in Hong Kong Main Board on 16 July 2019. The total number of full-time student enrolments of the Group was approximately 100,300 as of 28 February 2025. Operated 9 private education institutions, namely, Guangzhou Huashang College (Applied Undergraduate), Guangzhou Huashang Vocational College (Higher Vocational Education) and Guangdong Huashang Technical School (Secondary Vocational Education) located in Guangdong Province, the PRC; Urban Vocational College of Sichuan (Higher Vocational Education) and Urban Technician College of Sichuan (Secondary Vocational Education) in Sichuan Province, the PRC; GBA Business School (GBABS) in Hong Kong, the PRC; Global Business College of Australia (GBCA) and Edvantage Institute Australia (EIA) in Australia; as well as Edvantage Institute (Singapore) (EIS) in the downtown of Singapore.While focusing on school operations, the Group also actively fulfil corporate social responsibility, extensively contributing to social welfare programmes including charity, poverty alleviation, education and revitalisation, in order to take the initiative in repaying society through action. Since its listing, the Group has made outstanding contributions in the field of ESG and has won the 'Best ESG Innovation Award' from Zhitong Finance and the 'Outstanding Enterprise for ESG Innovative Practice' from Gelonghui in 2024.