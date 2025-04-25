Scientists have developed a system that harvests rainwater running off PV panels for household use or hydrogen production. Their analysis showed that, in the southern Sahel, the system can meet both the energy and water requirements for electrolysis, with surplus rainwater covering up to 50% of a household's daily water demand. A European team of researchers has proposed a system that harvests rainwater running off PV panels for household use or hydrogen production. "The combined water and energy harvesting by PV mini-grids may have the potential to increase water security by making more water ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...